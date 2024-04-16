 Skip to main content
How to fix a Yale Assure Lock 2 that won’t connect to Wi-Fi

Jon Bitner
By

The Yale Assure Lock 2 is one of the best smart locks, as it's available in a variety of formats and makes it easy to keep tabs on your front door when away from home. Much of this functionality is driven by support for Wi-Fi connections on select models, as you can quickly connect the unit to your home network and access all its features via its companion mobile app.

However, some users may notice their Yale Assure Lock 2 appears offline or that it's no longer connected to Wi-Fi. It can be a frustrating issue to deal with, as a lock that's offline won't let you access its best features – meaning you'll want to get it back online as soon as possible.

Has your Yale Assure Lock 2 gone offline or disconnected from Wi-Fi? Here's how to reconnect the Yale Assure Lock 2 to Wi-Fi and regain access to all its features.

The Yale Assure Lock 2 installed on the outside of a door.
Jon Bitner / Digital Trends

How to reconnect Yale Assure Lock 2 to Wi-Fi

Keep in mind that not all Yale Assure Lock 2 models connect to Wi-Fi. Only those with a Wi-Fi Smart Module are capable of Wi-Fi connections, with others limited to just Bluetooth. If you do have a Wi-Fi Smart Module, you'll be glad to know that Yale designed these components in such a way that they'll automatically try to reconnect to your Wi-Fi network when it goes offline. Unfortunately, this doesn't work in all scenarios. If your Yale Assure Lock 2 has been offline for several minutes, here's what you should do to get it back online.

Step 1: First, ensure that you have a stable internet connection and that your router isn't offline. Since the Wi-Fi Smart Module tries to automatically connect to the internet, there's a good chance the problem isn't actually with your smart lock and is instead related to your home network.

Step 2: If everything looks good with the router, you'll want to start troubleshooting at your smart lock. To start, ensure the lock's battery hasn't died. This can be done either by checking your companion mobile app or attempting to lock (or unlock) the door. If the unit is dead, try replacing the batteries. Once the batteries are replaced, the lock should attempt to reconnect to Wi-Fi.

Step 3: If the unit isn't dead, you'll want to remove, then reinstall the batteries. Simply slide the battery cover up, remove all four batteries from the unit, then reinsert them. This will force the lock to go through a startup cycle – which includes attempting to connect to your Wi-Fi.

Step 4: During this time, consider turning off Bluetooth on your smartphone to ensure you can access the lock via Wi-Fi. Note that it could take several minutes to establish the Wi-Fi connection.

Step 5: Once a Wi-Fi connection is established, you'll see a Wi-Fi icon appear at the top right of the mobile app. If the lock still can't connect to Wi-Fi, you may need to reach out to Yale's customer support team for help.

Topics
