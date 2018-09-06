Digital Trends
Smart Home

How to Make Your Google Home Bilingual

Erika Rawes
By

According to the Linguistic Society of America, there are around 7,000 spoken languages in the world today. In the United States alone, residents speak around 350 different languages, according to Census data, and about one in five residents speak a language other than English at home.

Some countries even have more than one national language, and many of the residents in those nations speak both official languages. It may surprise you to learn that more than half of the world’s population speaks at least two languages. As of July 2016, it’s actually more common to be bilingual in the world than it is to be an internet user.

Do you speak more than one language? Whether you’re bilingual or multilingual, you’re learning a new language, or the members of your household speak a different language than you do, it helps when your technology can do the same. Business and communication is now on a global scale, and the world is much smaller than it once was.

smart home holiday gift guide google mini and max review 5v2 800x533 c

Recognizing the need for multilingual support, Google has made it possible for your Google Home speaker to speak and understand more than one language.

“With our advancement in speech recognition, you can now speak two languages interchangeably with the Assistant on smart speakers and phones and the Assistant will respond in kind…If you’re looking for an answer in English, ask, “Hey Google, what’s the weather like today?” Google explains in its blog. “If you’re craving tunes from your favorite German hip hop band, just ask “Hey Google, spiele die Fantastischen Vier.”

That means you can talk to your Google Home speaker in one language (say, Spanish), and it will respond in Spanish. Then, another person in your home can speak to that same Google Home speaker in English, and the speaker will respond in English seamlessly without any transition. This features is great for multilingual households and even for those who are trying to learn a second language.

One thing Google Assistant supposedly cannot do is understand mixed languages (think “Spanglish”). If the first language is English, you can address Google with “OK, Google” or “Hey, Google,” and then begin speaking in the second language. But, according to Google, the speaker will not understand a mixed command like “set a timer for drei Minuten.”

However, when we set up our Google Home Mini speaker to be bilingual (English as the first language and Spanish as the second) in one of our test homes, Google Assistant was able to understand when we said the name of the game title or proper noun in English, but spoke the command in Spanish. For instance, the speaker understood “OK Google, abierto Lucky Trivia,” and “OK Google, juega Google Play Music.”

Google Home currently has 12 different language selections to choose from. At IFA 2018, Google said they will be adding more languages, and the assistant should support around 30 languages by the end of 2018.

Want to make your Google Home speak two languages? Here’s how to do it.

how to make google home bilingual app

How to make your Google Home bilingual

Step 1a: Open the Google Home App on you Android or iOS device.

Step 1b: Make sure you’re signed into the account that’s linked to your Google Home device. If you’re not signed in to the right account, select the arrow, choose the account that’s associated with your Google Home speaker, and sign in.

Step 2: Tap on the menu hamburger in the upper left hand corner.

Step 3: Select “more settings.” There will be three dots symbol (•••) next to it.

Step 4: Select “preferences.”

Step 5: Select “assistant language.”

Step 6: Tap the plus sign to add a language. You can choose from English (U.S., United Kingdom., Canada, Australia, India, Singapore), French (France or Canada), German, Italian, Japanese, and Spanish (Spain or Mexico). You will likely see more languages on the menu over the coming months. In the same “assistant language” menu, you can also change the first language if you’d like. To do so, select on the first language, and then choose a different option from the available selections.

Step 7: Add the second language you want your Google Home to speak and understand.

Step 8: Try speaking to your Google Home in the language you added. Say “OK Google” in the first language you selected. Then, talk to Google Home in either of your choice languages.

Step 9: Enjoy your new bilingual Google Home speaker.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best dishwashers
Up Next

The Ultimate Guide to 'Marvel's Spider-Man': Combat, Suits, and Mods
tempow tap bluetooth protocol multi audio
Home Theater

Tempow’s new Bluetooth software ties your smart home together

You can sync your smart speakers with your Bluetooth speakers and even your TV to create multi-room audio or surround sound with Tempow’s new software.
Posted By Simon Hill
Smart Home

The best humidifiers for your home or office

Dry air in the home or office can cause a multitude of health issues. Thankfully, powerful desktop solutions and robust home humidifiers are available if you're looking to improve the air quality of your home.
Posted By Gia Liu
ge eletrolux appliances google assistant support electrolux
Smart Home

GE and Electrolux kitchen appliances get helpful with Google Assistant support

Your GE and Electrolux appliances will soon respond to your voice. The devices are getting new functionality that will make them respond to voice commands through Google Assistant.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
Google Booth CES 2018
Smart Home

Google Assistant goes bilingual, lets you speak two languages interchangeably

As multicultural households become more common, Google has stepped up its language support, announcing that the Google Assistant can now recognize and speak two languages interchangeably.
Posted By Clayton Moore
best baby monitors nanit monitor header
Smart Home

Never miss a precious moment with these great baby monitors

We've come a long way since the first baby monitors. Today's devices can deliver 24/7 video, play music, connect to your smartphone, and even track your child's sleep patterns. These are our favorites.
Posted By Gia Liu
tado v3 ifa 2018 plus smart thermostat
Smart Home

Tado’s new app provides advice, as well as energy-saving thermostat controls

Looking for help keeping your home comfortable? At IFA 2018 in Berlin, Tado introduced a revamped lineup and a redesigned app that not only controls settings but offers advice on how best to improve the comfort of your home climate.
Posted By Denny Arar
samsung bixby voice assistant third party apps 33691992426 b169f884f3 k
Smart Home

Samsung is beefing up Bixby by opening it up to third-party apps

Samsung is improving its voice assistant Bixby by introducing support for third-party developers to create apps using the A.I. assistant. Samsung will soon release developer kits that will allow Bixby to be integrated into other services.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
Lenovo Smart Display
Smart Home

What is a smart display?

What is a Smart Display? Learn about this popular new smart device and the role it plays in the smart home. We'll talk about what makes smart displays different, the top models, and where this new trend is headed in the future.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
netgear orbi voice mesh wi fi speaker 2018 07 product
Smart Home

Netgear’s Alexa-enabled Orbi Voice Mesh Wi-Fi speaker blankets your home in Wi-Fi and sound

Netgear's Orbi Voice Smart Speaker and Wi-Fi Mesh Satellite is a multifunction device for smart homes that extends Wi-Fi networks, adds an Alexa-enabled voice assistant, and uses Harman Kardon audio for high-quality music streaming.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon best buy smart tv tech deals fire with 4k ultra hd and alexa voice remote
Smart Home

Amazon Alexa is learning how to recognize silly questions and strange wording

Alexa has always been good at recognizing vocal input, but recent improvements to its natural language processing have yielded better accuracy and fewer misunderstandings when questions are asked.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
amazon parent dashboard go
Smart Home

Amazon’s third checkout-free Amazon Go store is now open in Seattle

Amazon has opened its third checkout-less store in Seattle. The high-tech Amazon Go convenience store lets shoppers simply grab their items and go without having to wait in line to pay.
Posted By AJ Dellinger, Trevor Mogg
Smart Home

Put away that sponge and let us help you pick the best dishwasher for your buck

Tired of doing dishes by hand? Take a look at our picks of the four best dishwashers currently available and let a machine do the dirty work for you. They’ll do a much better job, anyway.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 930 review
Product Review

The Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 930 lets you come home to vacuumed or mopped floors

The Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 930 is a vacuum-mop robot hybrid. With an impressive amount of attachments for a robot, it’s a versatile way to keep your floors cleaner.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
how to set up an amazon alexa voice profile echo show header 720x720
Smart Home

The Amazon Echo Show is a no-show in some stores. Is a new version coming?

The disappearance of the Amazon Echo Show from British stores suggests more than shipping delays. A long-running discount on the device and competition suggest a new Echo Show may be on the way.
Posted By Bruce Brown