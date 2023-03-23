 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Guides

How to remove a Blink Mini from its stand

Jon Bitner
By

The Pan-Tilt Mount for the Blink Mini turns the tiny device into one of the best indoor cameras on the market. With the ability to swivel sideways and rotate vertically, you’re able to capture every corner of your home with ease. But before you can start using the Pan-Tilt Mount, you need to remove your Blink Mini from its stand. The process is about as simple as it gets – but it requires a bit more muscle than most other parts of the setup.

If you’re having trouble removing the Blink Mini from its stand, here’s everything you need to know.

Related Videos

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • Blink Mini

  • Pan-Tilt Mount (optional)

Blink Mini on a wooden table tilted upward.

How to remove Blink Mini from its stand

Uninstalling the Blink Mini from its stand requires a bit of brute force. There’s no release latch, no twisting, and no tools required. Instead, you simply need to pull it off. Unfortunately, you need to apply a significant amount of pressure to remove it, and anyone attempting this for the first time might think they’re about to snap the stand in half. To prevent that from happening, here are a few tips.

Step 1: Hold the base of the stand with your left hand, positioning the spindle between your index and middle fingers.

Step 2: Hold the camera with your right hand.

Related

Step 3: Firmly pull the two away from each other.

Step 4: You might notice the plastic casing on the camera start to flex outward. Keep pulling, and eventually, you’ll hear a disconcerting “pop” and the camera will detach from the stand.

Step 5: Despite the unsettling sounds, this is the proper way to remove the Blink Mini from its stand. The two components are surprisingly resilient, and you shouldn’t have to worry about accidentally damaging something during the removal process.

The Blink Mini installed in the Pan-Tilt Mount.

How to remove Blink Mini from Pan-Tilt Mount

Removing the Blink Mini from the Pan-Tilt Mount follows the same procedure as above. However, you’re now dealing with a mount that can freely pivot vertically and horizontally. This means you’ll need to find a way to stabilize the mount before trying to remove the camera. Here’s what we recommend.

Step 1: Hold the entire Pan-Tilt Mount in your left hand.

Step 2: Tightly wrap the mounting bracket with your thumb and index finger. This will prevent it from wobbling away as you try to remove the Blink Mini.

Step 3: Next, you can either pull the Blink Mini off or try wiggling it back and forth slowly to dislodge it from the mount. A combination of the two often works best, with your left hand rocking the mount back and forth and the right hand pulling the Blink Mini directly away from the mount.

Step 4: You’ll once again hear a pop, and your Blink Mini will disconnect from the Pan-Tilt Mount.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Best Keurig Deals: Get a K-Cup coffee maker from $70 today
amazon daily deal keurig k475 single serve k cup pod coffee maker 4

When it comes to single-serve and quick coffee making, Keurig has no equal. Getting a great first cup of the day is easier than ever thanks to a trusty Keurig K-Cup single-serve coffee maker. But it can also be said, they're not exactly cheap. We gathered the best Keurig deals available to make it easy for you to choose the model that's best for you. When you have a Keurig coffee maker on your countertop, you can get the satisfying taste you desire and the caffeine push you need in just a couple of minutes. Keurig coffee makers brew tea and cocoa creations as well as coffee. Right now, you can even bank on savings as we’ve rounded up here the best Keurig deals on major retailer sites. We tossed in a few buying tips and discussed some features to help you select which model suits your needs best.
Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker -- $69, was $90

Why buy:

Read more
Best security camera deals for January 2023
These are the best security camera deals available right now
Prime Day 2022 security camera deals graphic.

One of the best ways to protect and monitor your home, whether you're there or away, is with a smart home security camera. Wireless surveillance has come a long way, especially from the days when you had to pull wires all across your property to power and receive video to a DVD writer or storage device. Of course, almost everything is wireless nowadays, and with that comes a need to connect to the cloud and get a subscription service, at least if you want to store things online. There are a variety of wireless security cameras to pick from as well as wired models. We've collected the best security camera deals you're going to find on the internet today so that you don't have to go dredging through dozens of postings. Prices change often, so if you don't see a deal that works for you, check back often.
Google Nest Cam Battery -- $140, was $180

Why buy

Read more
Best Blink camera deals for January 2023
Blink Home System security cameras on a kitchen counter.

If you want a security system to protect your family and home, you don't want to miss out on Blink camera deals. Blink smart home security cameras are easy to install and operate. With Blink cameras you can configure a system with indoor and outdoor protection for your family and property without going overboard on complexity or cost. We lined up today's best Blink camera deals to save you time and hassle if you're searching for home security camera deals.  Blink's wireless and wired cameras integrate well with Amazon Alexa and Alexa-compatible components so you can see what's happening in and around you home using voice commands. Even at list price, Blink cameras deliver great value, but when they're on sale you can protect your family and save money at the same time.

Blink sells wireless and USB-powered wired indoor cameras and an outdoor wireless model. When you add any of the Blink cameras to your Amazon Alexa setup, you can view live video and stored video clips from the cameras on any Alexa-compatible smart home display, Fire TV, or smartphone. Blink cameras have optional cloud video storage for $3 a month for a single camera or $10 a month for up to 10 cameras.
Today's best Blink camera deals

Read more