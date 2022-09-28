Amazon didn’t pull any punches during its Devices & Services event, announcing a slew of new gadgets that’ll help customers build their perfect smart home. The Blink lineup was a particular standout, with both the Blink Wired Floodlight Camera and Blink Mini Pan Tilt mount getting an official reveal during the livestream.

The Amazon-owned Blink already offered a robust lineup of cameras and security systems, but a wired floodlight was noticeably missing from its catalog. That’ll change within the next few months with the arrival of the aptly named Blink Wired Floodlight Camera. Offering 2,600 lumens of LED lighting, 1080p footage, two-way audio, and a simple setup that doesn’t require professional know-how, the new floodlight is hoping to be a reliable security device that doesn’t break the bank.

We don’t have a specific launch date for the smart home product, but Amazon revealed the Blink Wired Floodlight Camera will clock in at $100 — which puts it in line with the Wyze Outdoor Floodlight.

Amazon also showcased the Blink Mini Pan Tilt mount. This $30 mount is compatible with the current Blink Mini and will allow you to remotely pan the device horizontally and vertically. If you don’t own a Blink Mini, a bundle will be available at launch that offers both the mount and camera for $60. Pre-orders for the Blink Mini Pan Tilt mount are now open.

Amazon’s Devices & Services event was filled with impressive reveals. Blink was a big part of the livestream, but be sure to check out our full coverage of the invite-only event to see the entire lineup of smart home innovations coming your way.

