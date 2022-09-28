 Skip to main content
Amazon Hardware Event liveblog

Phil Nickinson
By

When it comes to major hardware events, we tend to think of that one tech company that starts with the letter A. OK, we tend to think of that other tech company that starts with the letter A. Today, however, that company is Amazon, which once a year has a pretty big hardware event in which all sorts of things get announced.

And while this one maybe doesn’t get the same headlines as that other company’s event, we’re expecting a plethora of devices from across the ever-growing Amazon spectrum. Speakers. Smart home fare like cameras and appliances. Probably some TV-type stuff. Who knows what else — remember that this is the event that’s given us such things as rolling dog-looking robots and drone-like home security cameras. And let’s not forget the Alexa-enabled clocks and microwaves.

How much is going to be useful and how much is just … weird? We’ll just have to see. But we have our guesses. (Personally, I’m holding out for a dog-like robot vacuum, which might actually happen given that Amazon is trying to buy Roomba.)

This event isn’t being publicly livestreamed, which is par for the course for Amazon but a little weird for a tech company in 2022. But we’ve got the inside track and shall bring it all to you as it’s announced.

Look for our liveblog to start a little before noon Eastern time (that’s 9 a.m. on the West Coast).

Amazon Astro robot.
Amazon
LiveLast updated September 28, 2022 7:57 AM
Phil Nickinson
just now
Kindle rumor screenshot.

Possible that we'll see some new Kindle fare today? https://twitter.com/snoopytech/status/1575127069897510912

Phil Nickinson
1 minute ago

Good morning ahead of today's Amazon event, scheduled to start at noon EDT! A reminder that it's NOT being streamed live, for some reason.

