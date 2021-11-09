  1. Smart Home

Wyze Cam Floodlight uses two cameras for double the coverage

Patrick Hearn
By

Smart cameras are excellent tools for outdoor security, but the simple addition of a floodlight can completely change the game. Not only does a floodlight illuminate the area and startle intruders, but they also draw attention from your neighbors. The new Wyze Came Floodlight leverages two cameras for double the coverage and double the protection. All total, it provides 2,600 lumens of LED lighting.

The Wyze Cam Floodlight uses three PIR sensors to provide up to 270 degrees of customizable detection. You can adjust the sensitivity of each of these sensors, turn them on and off individually, adjust the range, and more. The ability to tweak the sensors’ rate of response means you can avoid something like a passing car triggering the floodlight if you live close to a road.

The Wyze Cam Floodlight streams and records in 1080p and utilizes a Starlight Sensor for full-color night vision. You will be able to make out more details about all of the footage the camera captures, but if that isn’t enough, there’s an onboard USB plug for attaching another Wyze Cam v3 for even more coverage.

Wyze Cam Floodlight mounted outside of brick home.

If someone comes onto your property that isn’t welcome there, you can startle them away with an ear-shattering 105-decibel siren. Between the siren and the bright lights, it will be a bit like sensory overload. The two-way audio functionality means you can also talk to visitors (or intruders) through the camera, adding your voice to the sound of the siren.

The Wyze Cam Floodlight boasts an IP65 weather rating. It will stand up to a dry, dusty day just as easily as it will a sudden downpour. All footage is saved to the cloud for 14 days with no subscription needed, and you can also add a microSD card for 24/7 rolling recording. Motion and sound events are saved in 12-second segments so that you can see what happened just before the camera went off, too.

The Wyze Cam Floodlight is now available for preorder from Wyze for $85 plus $15 shipping, so a total of $100 in all. These smart outdoor cameras are scheduled to begin shipping in December of this year.

