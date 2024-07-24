 Skip to main content
How to reset the Echo Spot

By
echo spot vs dot 5th gen 2024 clock
Amazon

The Echo Spot is a great addition to the Amazon catalog, serving as a smart alarm clock that can sync with the rest of your Alexa-enabled devices. It's slightly smaller than the Echo Show 5 and offers audio quality similar to that of the Echo Dot, making it a great choice for a connected smart home. Like all electronics, however, the Echo Spot is susceptible to technical glitches that prevent it from working as intended. And if you've run into any of these issues – or you're prepping to give the unit to a new owner – you'll want to perform a factory reset.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

10 minutes

What You Need

  • Echo Spot

Performing a factory reset on the Echo Spot allows you to wipe all your settings from the device, returning it to its original factory defaults. It's also a great troubleshooting tool, allowing you to (hopefully) eliminate any issues with the gadget by redoing its setup process.

Ready to start fresh? Here's how to reset your Echo Spot.

How to factory reset the Echo Spot

Remember — a factory reset will delete all stored info on your Echo Spot. Because of this, it's best to try a soft restart first. This can be done by simply unplugging the device, waiting around 10 seconds, then plugging it back in. This won't remove your data, but it still gives your device a chance to reboot and iron out any technical hiccups impacting its performance.

If the restart doesn't work, here's how to factory reset your smart alarm.

Step 1: Navigate to Settings.

Step 2: Select Device Options > Factory Reset.

Step 3: You'll then have two options. Reset, but Retain Smart Home Device Connections lets you keep your smart home devices synced, while Reset to Factory Defaults wipes all your stored data.

Step 4: If you're giving the device away, choose Reset to Factory Defaults. This will ensure the Spot no longer has access to any of your data or devices.

Step 5: If you're just trying to troubleshoot a glitch, you can choose either option.

Completing the factory reset will launch a QR code on the screen. This can be used with your smartphone to dive back into the setup process and get your Echo Spot back online.

Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
