Digital Trends
Smart Home

Instacart’s Whole Foods home deliveries now cost less than with Amazon Prime

Bruce Brown
By

If your only reason to subscribe to Amazon Prime is for low-cost Whole Foods Market grocery home deliveries, Instacart is now a better deal. Instacart’s recent fee structure changes give it an edge over Prime membership for grocery deliveries, Business Insider reports.

Before Instacart’s fee reductions, an Amazon Prime membership cost less than joining Instacart for a year. The two programs are significantly different in other aspects but viewed only by Whole Foods home delivery cost; Amazon Prime was a bargain compared to Instacart.

Instacart has delivery arrangements for about 300 chain stores and had been the only third-party delivery service for Whole Foods orders. Amazon disrupted Instacart’s business when the online retailer bought Whole Foods Markets and began offering free delivery for orders over $35 as yet another perk to its tens of millions of U.S. Prime members.

Losing its former single-source arrangement with the high-profile Whole Foods stores was the first blow, but Amazon’s Prime membership fee — which includes a raft of benefits in addition to Whole Foods grocery deliveries — added to the business threat.

So now the pricing advantage between the two companies has shifted. Instacart dropped its Express membership fee from $149 to $99 per year.  Instacart also removed an unpopular five percent service fee it formerly added to all Express delivery orders.

Express members get free delivery on all orders over $35. Non-Express members pay a delivery fee for each order, but they also get a break from the new pricing structure. Instacart reduced the Non-Express delivery fee from $5.99 to $3.99.

Amazon Prime members pay $119 annually or $12.99 a month for a multitude of benefits including no-cost two-day shipping for online purchases for many items, Amazon Prime Video, Music, Audio Books, and more.

When Amazon announced its Whole Foods Market acquisition in 2017 speculation was rampant about how the deal would play out for Whole Foods customers and competitors. Adding grocery home delivery for Prime members was an add-on for Amazon. Orders under $35 have delivery fees, but deliveries are free when customers order $35, the same as with Instacart.

Instacart and Amazon Prime home delivery services aren’t your only choices to help you avoid trips to the grocery store. Digital Trends surveyed several of the top apps ready to do your shopping.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

'Fortnite' addiction spurs parents to send their kids to video game rehab
Deals

Today’s best Amazon Cyber Week Deals: Apple, Bose, and more

We dove deep into the latest savings from the retail giant and have come back to you with the best ones on the market. Find Apple iPads, Bose headphones, 4K TVs, Roombas, and more with the best Cyber Week deals for Thursday, November 29.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Smart Home

Hungry? These are the 9 best food-delivery apps that bring deliciousness to you

Not everyone wants to venture outside their door for food. With the right app, you can get your meal delivered to your door. We've rounded up the best food delivery apps that will let you wait for dinner on your couch.
Posted By Gia Liu
lenco md 3d printed record player c1b934e9da064e3515368c5399f120b3 original
Emerging Tech

Take your vinyl on a high-tech spin with this 3D-printable record player

The Lenco-MD is the world’s first 3D-printed record player. Boasting a modular design, users can upgrade their turntables by adding features like speakers and Bluetooth wireless streaming.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Shark ION Robot Vacuum Cleaning System S87 review
Deals

The best Cyber Monday vacuum deals are still available

Looking for a great deal on a vacuum cleaner? We have the best extended Cyber Monday deals on robot vacuums, bagless vacuums, and upright vacuums. Check out our collection of Cyber week vacuum deals.
Posted By Erika Rawes
iRobot Roomba
Deals

The 10 best robot vacuum deals you can grab before Cyber Week ends

We've found the best discounts on robot vacuums from Amazon and Walmart and put them all in one place. These Cyber Week robot vacuum deals can help you save up to $170 on Roomba, Shark, and Eufy robotic vacuum cleaners.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Upgrading to gigabit internet
Computing

5 things to do before upgrading to gigabit internet

Are you upgrading to gigabit internet? Here's how to check your standards for gigabit compatibility, make sure your hardware is ready, and get the most out of new, super fast connection.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Ninja Foodi review
Product Review

Better than an Instant Pot? The Ninja Foodi does even more

One of the complaints people have about pressure-cooked foods is that they can come out soggy. Ninja claims its pressure cooker can fix that. We tested out the Ninja Foodi OP300 to find out if Ninja delivers on its promises.
Posted By Erika Rawes
yves bhar tiny homes californa 5be5bd5d0d7c670bc01358f4 1920 1212 copy
Smart Home

Design visionary aims to squeeze $300K tiny homes into Silicon Valley backyards

Designer Yves Béhar is taking advantage of new California laws that allow for the building and placement of secondary housing units on existing parcels by designing tiny homes that can be built in six weeks for less than $300,000.
Posted By Clayton Moore
instant pot max getting new feature
Deals

Best Cyber Monday Instant Pot deals extended

The Instant Pot has brought joy to millions of home chefs all over the world and now is a great time to pick one up since a whole bunch of online retailers are putting the device on sale for Cyber Monday.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
second hand smart speakers could be spying on you amazon alexa watching over
Smart Home

A study says that smart speakers aren’t offering privacy, and it’s our fault

A new study out from the University of Michigan took a deep dive into the habits and attitudes of both smart speaker users and those who purposefully avoid them and the study's revelations about privacy are surpising.
Posted By Clayton Moore