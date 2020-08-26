Instant Pot is well-known for its line of easy-to-use pressure cookers and the culture of high-quality, fast meals that has sprung up around it. Now the company is branching into the world of coffee with the new Instant Pod 2-in-1 Single Brew Coffee and Espresso Maker. This machine brews both K-Cups and Nespresso capsules, giving customers a range of different flavor choices to pick from. It’s designed to provide the best possible temperatures to extract coffeehouse-style flavors from the pods. Best of all, it’s quick and convenient.

The machine also accepts reusable pods, so customers that want to cut down on plastic waste and go the more environmentally friendly route have options. It also shuts off after half an hour of inactivity to not only preserve power but also as a safety feature. If the Instant Pod works with reusable pods, it may allow users to use their own grounds in custom pods, but that is not confirmed.

With the Instant Pod Single Brew Coffee and Espresso Maker, users can choose from six different cup sizes that range from a single shot of espresso to a 12-ounce travel mug of your favorite coffee. It also has a 68-ounce water reservoir that can be removed for easy cleaning. The small size of the machine makes it easy to fit on nearly any countertop.

In addition to the 2-in-1 Single Brew Coffee and Espresso Maker, Instant Pot has released several accessories to help make your favorite drinks. One of these is the Instant Milk Frother. Just add milk and it will perfectly froth it to add to your favorite coffee or make specialty drinks with the same flair and flavor as your favorite coffee shop.

If you’re interested in picking up one of these coffee makers for yourself, it is available exclusively at Walmart for $120. With the holiday season right around the corner, this is a great gift for the coffee lover in your life.

In addition to coffee pots, Instant Pot has a wide range of products that include air fryers, ovens, blenders, and much more. For someone looking out to outfit their kitchen with appliances that are multifunctional and make it possible to cook great dishes with minimal effort, Instant Pot has a lot of great options.

