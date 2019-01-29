Time to ditch the push mower. The Terra is a Roomba for lawn care

Share

It sort of feels inevitable — once those guys at iRobot, the manufacturer of the Roomba robot vacuum and Braava robot mops, there were always going to be other frontiers to conquer. Now iRobot is taking on the tedious chore of mowing the lawn with a new robot lawnmower called Terra. How much would an extra 70 hours of free time per year be worth to you?

Devices like Roomba work so well because of iRobot’s proprietary Smart Mapping technology, which allows its little robot cleaners to memorize the contours of a room and clean accordingly. iRobot is applying that same technology to the Terra robot mower by combining the mapping software with a newly developed wireless communication system and new stand-alone beacons that help define the perimeter of a front yard or back yard for the Terra. Where Roomba can clean nearly randomly because of the nature of carpet, Terra is designed to mimic traditional mowing patterns, cutting efficiently in straight, back-and-forth lines that convince your neighbors you have a green thumb.

Previous Next 1 of 6

iRobot also promises that users will have total control over where the robot goes and it will stay off the sidewalk, out of the road, and away from your flower beds. Users can use the iRobot Home app to customize their robot with programmable cutting times, grass height, and more.

However, much like Roomba, Terra is almost completely self-sufficient. Not only will it remember where it is in the yard and how much it still needs to mow, if the robot’s battery runs low, it simply plugs itself back in its base to recharge and resume mowing once the battery is back on track.

“iRobot is building an ecosystem of robots and technologies that help people do more both inside and outside of the home,” Robot CEO Colin Angle said in a statement. “The robot mower segment is well established in EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) and has tremendous room for growth in other markets, including North America. With its ease of use and premium mowing features, Terra is poised to give consumers a whole new way to think about how they take care of their lawn.”

The Terra robot mower will be available for sale first in Germany in 2019, although iRobot is also planning a beta program in the United States this year.

No word yet on price but robot lawn mowing is one of the rare markets where iRobot doesn’t have a lock on the business. Honda, Worx, Husqvarna, and a handful of other manufacturers already have models on the market that range in price from about $600 to more than $2,800.