Jackery shows off the Explorer 5000 Plus solar generator and solar roofing options during IBS 2025

The International Builders’ Show 2025 just wrapped up, with thousands of exhibitors showing off the latest in home and construction technology. Jackery had a big presence during the event, offering a closer look at its new Explorer 5000 Plus solar generator and an exciting look at the future of solar roofing — giving homeowners a unique new way to power all their appliances.

Backup power solutions are becoming an increasingly important part of a well-rounded smart home, providing you with a simple way to keep your home running during emergencies. The Jackery 5000 Plus is designed as an elegant solution that requires little maintenance or manual input. Capable of connecting directly to your home via the Jackery Smart Transfer Switch, it automatically activates as soon as an outage is detected. This gives you peace of mind that all your critical appliances, medical devices, and electronics will continue to function even if the grid goes down.

It’s packed with some impressive specs too, including 7200W output and expandable storage up to 60kWh, nearly silent operation, a fume-free design that’s ideal for indoor use, and the option to recharge the unit with solar panels to extend its battery life. It also supports both 120V and 240V for added flexibility when it comes to powering your gear.

Speaking of solar power, Jackery used IBS 2025 to showcase the Jackery Solar Roof. Displayed earlier this year at CES 2025, the Jackery Solar Roof serves as both your roof tiling and your solar panels. So instead of slapping unsightly solar panels on your home, the Solar Roof is a more robust alternative. Boasting a stylish, curved design that converts sunlight into energy, the tiles come with an impressive 30-year warranty and withstand extreme temperatures, making them suitable for most climates throughout the United States.

Better yet, they’re durable enough to withstand high winds and hail, ensuring they provide a reliable source of energy for years to come. They’re available in either obsidian or terracotta, giving homeowners flexibility when it comes to matching their preferred aesthetic.

The Jackery Explorer 5000 Plus is available in a variety of formats, with the entry-level model starting at $3,499 and scaling upward to around $7,999 when bundled with the Smart Transfer Switch and accounting for professional installation. Pricing for the Jackery Solar Roof varies based on the size of the home, though expect to spend between $13,000 and $27,000, including installation fees. That sounds quite expensive, but compared to competing models from Tesla and other brands, Jackery’s solution is much more affordable.

Visit the official Jackery website to learn more about all the products at IBS 2025.