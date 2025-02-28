 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. News

Jackery shows off the Explorer 5000 Plus solar generator and solar roofing options during IBS 2025

By
The Jackery 5000 Plus solar generator.
Jackery

The International Builders’ Show 2025 just wrapped up, with thousands of exhibitors showing off the latest in home and construction technology. Jackery had a big presence during the event, offering a closer look at its new Explorer 5000 Plus solar generator and an exciting look at the future of solar roofing — giving homeowners a unique new way to power all their appliances.

Backup power solutions are becoming an increasingly important part of a well-rounded smart home, providing you with a simple way to keep your home running during emergencies. The Jackery 5000 Plus is designed as an elegant solution that requires little maintenance or manual input. Capable of connecting directly to your home via the Jackery Smart Transfer Switch, it automatically activates as soon as an outage is detected. This gives you peace of mind that all your critical appliances, medical devices, and electronics will continue to function even if the grid goes down.

Recommended Videos

It’s packed with some impressive specs too, including 7200W output and expandable storage up to 60kWh, nearly silent operation, a fume-free design that’s ideal for indoor use, and the option to recharge the unit with solar panels to extend its battery life. It also supports both 120V and 240V for added flexibility when it comes to powering your gear.

The Jackery Solar Roof is practically indistinguishable from a normal roof.
Jackery

Speaking of solar power, Jackery used IBS 2025 to showcase the Jackery Solar Roof. Displayed earlier this year at CES 2025, the Jackery Solar Roof serves as both your roof tiling and your solar panels. So instead of slapping unsightly solar panels on your home, the Solar Roof is a more robust alternative. Boasting a stylish, curved design that converts sunlight into energy, the tiles come with an impressive 30-year warranty and withstand extreme temperatures, making them suitable for most climates throughout the United States.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Better yet, they’re durable enough to withstand high winds and hail, ensuring they provide a reliable source of energy for years to come. They’re available in either obsidian or terracotta, giving homeowners flexibility when it comes to matching their preferred aesthetic.

The Jackery Explorer 5000 Plus is available in a variety of formats, with the entry-level model starting at $3,499 and scaling upward to around $7,999 when bundled with the Smart Transfer Switch and accounting for professional installation. Pricing for the Jackery Solar Roof varies based on the size of the home, though expect to spend between $13,000 and $27,000, including installation fees. That sounds quite expensive, but compared to competing models from Tesla and other brands, Jackery’s solution is much more affordable.

Visit the official Jackery website to learn more about all the products at IBS 2025.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
Echo Hub vs. Echo Show 8: Which is the best option for your smart home?
An Echo Hub mounted on the wall near a living room.

The Echo Hub and Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) are two of the newest products to join the Amazon catalog. Both are designed with large touchscreens and make it easy to access the Alexa voice assistant, connected smart gadgets, and your favorite apps. But while the two share a few similarities, there are big differences between the Echo Hub and Echo Show 8.

Here's a closer look at the Echo Hub and Echo Show 8 to help you decide which is best for your smart home.
Pricing and design

Read more
Eureka shows off an innovative robot vacuum with a belt mopping system at CES 2024
A view of the bottom of the Eureka J20 robot vacuum.

When it comes to robot vacuums and mops, most models employ one of two methods to clean your floors -- a vibrating mop plate or spinning mop pads. Eureka is doing things a bit differently this year, as the team revealed the J20 Robotic Vacuum and Floor Washer at CES 2024, which uses an innovative new belt mop design.

The so-called RollRenew mopping system features a cycling belt mop, a dual water tank, and five water nozzles. As the robot rolls its mop across your floors, the nozzles will continuously spray water, cleaning up stains and soaking up spills. The dirty portion of the mop is then cleaned by a scraper located under the robot, forcing the dirty water into a wastewater reservoir.

Read more
Eufy shows off four security cameras and an upcoming robot vacuum
The Eufy X10 Pro Omni in a living room.

Eufy is a big name in the smart home space, and it had plenty of cool gadgets to show off at CES 2024. Along with giving consumers a closer look at four recently launched security cameras, Eufy revealed the X10 Pro Omni robot vacuum and mop, which looks to be an affordable alternative to flagships from Roborock and Ecovacs.

The X10 Pro Omni doesn't make any huge innovations in the world of robot vacuums. Most of its features we've already seen on other robots, such as its ability to empty its dustbin, clean its mop, then dry it to prevent the accumulation of mildew. It also boasts an avoidance system to ensure it's not bumping into any shoes, toys, or other items that have accidentally been left in its path. And while its 8,000 Pa of suction is impressive, it's a number a handful of other robots have already hit.

Read more