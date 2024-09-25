 Skip to main content
This Jackery portable generator and solar panel combo is $650 off

By
A man carries the Jackery Explorer 1000 portable power station with trees in the background.
Jackery

A portable generator is one of the best investments you can make for your home or vehicle. Where the lion’s share of these devices once ran on gas, nowadays you’ll find more and more of these lifesavers running off electrical energy. Such is the case with the Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Series, a portable and intuitive power source that comes with two SolarSaga 100W Solar Panels. As we were looking through Amazon deals, we noticed this Jackery markdown:

When you purchase the Jackery Solar Generator 1000 on Amazon (discounted to $1,000), you’ll save $650. At full price, this model sells for $1,650.

Why you should buy the Jackery Solar Generator 1000

Whether you’re going on a long weekend camping trip or you’re looking for a safe and reliable power backup for if and when your electrical goes down, the Jackery Solar Generator 1000 is the perfect tool for the job. This 1,000W generator comes with all the connections you’ll need to power all kinds of household and mobile devices, including small refrigerators, fans, and lamps.

When the generator is dead, it takes roughly 5.5 hours to recharge via an AC outlet, but the included set of 100W solar panels is a convenient alternative to AC recharging. We’re also glad to highlight a type of product that’s typically known for loud operation, as the Jackery 1000 puts out a reasonable 7dB.

The Jackery 1000 has also been through a number of durability tests and was given an Impact-Resistance Class 9 certification. Even if you accidentally drop it or smash the side of the Jackery into a tree, the mini-generator should keep chugging along! The generator even distributes just the right amount of voltage to whatever equipment is connected to it.

Portable power station deals pop up throughout the year, but this is definitely one of the best discounts we’ve seen on this tech. Save $650 when you order the Jackery Solar Generator 1000 on Amazon, and be sure to take a peek at some of the best early Prime Day deals we’ve been tracking down!

