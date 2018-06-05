Airbnb Japan just axed 80 percent of its listings in one fell swoop

Share

Japan last year attracted a record 28.7 million visitors from overseas, and a tourism drive is aiming to push that to 40 million by 2020 when the Olympics comes to town.

As pressure increases on accommodation availability, the government has moved to regulate private room-rental services made popular by the likes of Airbnb, with a new law coming into effect next week.

It means that anyone offering private accommodation for short-term rental has to register their services with their local government or face possible legal action.

With no choice but to comply, Airbnb this week delisted all of its Japan-based properties that have so far failed to secure the necessary permit from the authorities, the Nikkei Asian Review reported.

It’s led to nearly 80 percent of Airbnb’s accommodation listings in Japan disappearing from its website overnight. So whereas last week travelers could choose from around 62,000 properties from across the country, today fewer than 14,000 are showing on the site.

Registrations started in mid-March, but it’s clear from Airbnb’s actions that the vast majority of hosts have either failed to apply for the permit, or have had their application rejected.

It’s expected that in the coming months, Airbnb will gradually restore a number of the lost listings — as well as add new ones — as hosts receive their permits and submit them to the site.

But travelers who’ve already made bookings at delisted Japanese properties will now be wondering if their Airbnb reservation is still valid. We’ve reached out to the company for clarification and will update this article when we hear back.

The new law also will also see many Airbnb hosts take an income hit, as it stipulates that rentals can only be offered for a maximum of 180 days a year. In addition, if they live separately from their property, hosts now have to take on the services of a management company to operate the property.

Local governments also have the power to implement their own specific restrictions regarding private accommodation rentals, which could pose further difficulties for those operating such facilities.

The situation in Japan mirrors similar action taken by Airbnb in San Francisco in January when it delisted half of its listings in response to a new law there. Other cities around the world have also been implementing various measures in response to complaints from the hotel industry that see online platforms like Airbnb as a threat, as well as local residents in tourist hotspots that have seen long-term rental prices skyrocket as property owners remove rooms from the market and transfer them to the more profitable short-term rental market.