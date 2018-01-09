The JBL Link View could be another one of Google’s answers to the Echo Show

Google Assistant is coming to a number of screens, but not in the way that many of us may have thought. While we long anticipated Google to answer the challenge presented by Amazon’s Echo Show and its touchscreen smart speaker and home hub, we didn’t think the company would rely on hardware from third parties. But that’s precisely what Google is doing at CES 2018. Meet the new JBL Link View, an 8-inch touchscreen that has Google Assistant built-in to answer all your pressing questions and control all your household appliances.

The JBL Link View also features a 5 megapixel camera and two front-firing 10W stereo speakers, as well as a rear-facing passive radiator that promises “rich, deep bass.” The oval face certainly looks different from the Echo Show’s more angular aesthetic, and JBL says that it’s used premium materials throughout the smart display to make cleaning easier. The smart display also includes Google Cast support for multiroom audio, as well as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity and IPX4 splash proof protection so you can take the display to the pool.

Like all other Assistant-enabled smart speakers, the JBL Link can receive and respond to Assistant commands in order to control connected devices, add events to calendars, search the web, stream music, or anything else that Google’s smart helper can now do. And of course, with the added benefit of a screen, you’ll also be able to use the Link to make video calls, watch videos, or visualize information like a map.

All in all, the JBL smart display seems quite similar to the Lenovo Smart Display, which also debuted at CES 2018. Indeed, both screens are slated to make their debut around the same time — in the U.S., that’ll be this summer. It’s unclear as of now exactly how much the JBL Link will cost, though the Amazon Echo Show currently retails for $230 on Amazon, while the Google Home goes for $129 at Walmart. A smart display with Assistant will probably be somewhere between these two prices. We’ll be sure to keep you updated as more pricing information becomes available.