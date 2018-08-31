Keurig’s new coffee makers expand their repertoires to lattes and cappuccinos

Share

That first cup of coffee in the morning can set the tone for the rest of the day, and Keurig has long been the go-to option for many people for a fast and easy cup of Joe. Until now, Keurig machines have been limited to just hot tea or coffee, but their new K-Cafe and K-Latte machines make it possible for owners to make delicious lattes and cappuccinos with a single machine and K-Cup pod.

On June 13, Keurig announced its new line of coffee brewers. Like previous iterations of the Keurig line, there are multiple price points for various budgets. The new machines maintain the same level of convenience — just pop in a K-cup, pour in some water, and press a button — but come with additional accessories to help make more specialized coffee drinks such as lattes and cappuccinos.

Every machine comes with a built-in coffee frother to froth skim, soy, almond, and other kinds of milk. This milk froth is an essential part of many coffeehouse recipes. The new K-Caffe and K-Latte machines make either the traditional regular or travel-mug beverage volumes, but also include a new size called Shot that brews a highly concentrated shot of coffee that can be added to frothed milk to make specialized beverages.

This new size can use any type of K-cup pod, but Keurig is also producing a specialized espresso K-cup for use with the Shot feature. This cup comes in two flavors from Green Mountain Coffee Roasters (the Vista 44 N Espresso Roast and Vanilla Espresso) and two flavors from Caribou Coffee (Real Inspiration Blend Espresso Roast and Caramel Espresso Roast).

There are two main coffee brewers:

Keurig K-Cafe Single Serve Coffee, Latte, & Cappuccino Maker: This is the more expensive option of the two new machines. This one is only available from Amazon and retails at $180. A special edition model is coming later in the year with a nickel finish, and will be available nationwide for $200.

Keurig K-Latte Single Serve Coffee & Latte Maker: The K-Latte Single Server Coffee & Latte Maker can make coffee and lattes, but not cappuccino. This model is available only at Walmart and retails for $99.