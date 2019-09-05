lenovo smart display gets a redesigned 7 inch version

Lenovo’s new smart display, the Lenovo Smart Display 7, looks like a slimmer, better conceptualized version of it’s last smart display. Lenovo Smart Display 7 is powered by Google Assistant, like its predecessor, and can make video calls, play music, display YouTube videos, browse Google Photos, check the weather, and automate smart devices throughout your home. The smart display currently supports more than 10,000 products and more than 1,000 brands.

The biggest difference is the size and the speaker placement. The older displays came in at 8- to 10-inches wide, while this new compact version is only 7 inches wide. “With its hyper-compact size, it is suitable for all shared spaces in the home — the kitchen, the living room, the study, and more — to make everyday life easier,” said Lenovo in a product information release. The speaker is also placed at the bottom of the unit, which seems much more agreeable than the wonky side placement of older models. Gray fabric covers the speaker front instead of bare plastic, giving the new device a softer, more modern touch that older versions lacked.

Other features on the new Lenovo Smart Display 7 include a 2MP wide-angle camera, a TrueBlock camera shutter, a touch-compatible 1024 x 600 resolution screen, MediaTek 8167S 1.5 GHz processor, 2 x 1.5-inch 5W stereo speaker, 1 x dual microphone array, RGB sensor, and a microphone mute button. It comes in only one color choice, blizzard white, though it’s not unusual for smart displays to have limited color options. It also no longer has a bamboo backing, like the older version.

This announcement follows three new product reveals at CES 2019 in January. There, the Chinese company unveiled a new Google Assistant-powered alarm clock and two Alexa-powered Smart Tab tablets.

The last Lenovo smart display made our list of best smart displays for 2019. It ranked as the best smart display that uses Google Assistant. It will be exciting to see how the Lenovo Smart Display 7 stacks up when compared to its predecessor.

There’s no word on a pre-order or release date for the Lenovo Smart Display 7 as of yet, but we will be sure to update this post when more information becomes available.

