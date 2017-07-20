Get your dishes done more quickly and more quietly with LG’s QuadWash series

Why it matters to you We get it, you hate doing the dishes. But don't worry -- LG and its new line of dishwashers can help.

Say what you will, but you don’t, in fact, like doing dishes. Luckily, in the 21st century, that doesn’t mean that you are relegated to a fate of paper plates and a full sink. Instead, you can find yourself a smart dishwasher, or at the very least, an LG QuadWash dishwasher. This month, the home appliance maker debuted its newest line of dishwashers, each of which are Wi-Fi-enabled and come with QuadWash technology, which employs four spray arms instead of two (as is the case in most other washers). This, LG claims, allows for “maximum washing to get dishes clean the first time.”

The four Multi-Motion arms promise to sweep and rotate to and fro, all while spinning to clean your dishes, glasses, utensils, and cookware. All arms also feature high-pressure jets for power-cleaning, and you can choose from nine preset wash cycles. If those nine are not enough for you, LG has more up its sleeve in the SmartThinQ app.

The LG QuadWash also comes with the EasyRack Plus system, which apparently adjusts to fit any sized dish, so you never have to cram a large baking tin into a small space again. Thanks to one-touch controls, users can easily change the height of the dishwasher’s upper rack to accommodate three different heights. According to LG, this new dishwasher can fit up to 15 place settings of dishes.

Of course, given that this is a smart, Wi-Fi-connected dishwasher, it comes with an app that allows you to monitor your wash cycle remotely. You can also set the machine to automatically run when your electricity rates are the lowest, which means that you can save a few dollars here and there. The QuadWash series claims to run at just 40dB, so you will not have to hear your dishes being cleaned.

“Our research shows that many consumers pre-wash their dishes or re-wash their dishes by hand after they’ve been run through the dishwasher — wasting valuable time, water and energy,” said David VanderWaal, vice president of marketing for LG Electronics USA. “LG QuadWash is the answer to getting dishes clean the first time. Our new LG QuadWash dishwashers go through the motions so you don’t have to, so you can spend less time washing and more time enjoying ‘life’s good’ moments.”

These dishwashers start at $700 and are available in stainless steel, black, and white.