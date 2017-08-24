MasterSous can sous vide, simmer, sear, saute, deep fry, and more

Why it matters to you Single-use appliances add clutter to a clean kitchen. MasterSous can not only sous vide, but also cook food in many other ways too.

Sous vide is a fast-growing trend, but most sous vide appliances can only do that one thing — they are unitaskers. MasterSous bucks that trend with an innovative approach as an all-in-one multi-cooker. Its unique design allows it to sous vide, simmer, sear, saute, boil, steam, slow-cook, and deep-fry.

The MasterSous is designed with a six-quart, non-stick pot. Using an electronic dial, users can choose the cooking method, time, temperature, and several pre-programmed settings. For instance, MasterSous can heat up oil just below the smoking temperature of eight mainstream oils to perfectly deep fry food.

What separates MasterSous from the competition is its patent-pending, variable-speed stirring mechanism. It secures itself to the pot with a powerful magnet, offering a hands-free experience. Depending on the need, there are interchangeable attachments as well as the ability to switch between constant stir and other preset intervals. By combining the stirring mechanism with the insertable food rack, this multi-cooker can easily sous vide without the need for additional appliances.

“MasterSous has been a complete game-changer for my family, giving us delicious, healthy meals, and more time to spend together while they’re being prepared, and I just know that it will improve the quality of life for so many,” MasterSous creator Dr. James Collins said in a statement.

Like many new kitchen appliances, MasterSous features built-in Wi-Fi connectivity. With a companion app, the user has a chance to break free from the kitchen without losing precise control. When the meal is ready, a notification will notify the user through the app.

Single-use appliances are the quickest way to clutter up a small kitchen. Some kitchens, like those found on planes or ships, do not have the luxury of space.

“I have spent 14 years preparing food on board corporate jets in the U.S. Air Force, serving meals to presidents, general officers, senators, and even celebrities in-flight,” Fred Johnson, the senior executive chef for the U.S. House of Representatives, said in a statement. “If I had MasterSous back then, my job would have been exponentially easier, allowing me the freedom to tend to my guests and the peace of mind knowing my food was being precisely cooked.”

MasterSous launches for pre-order on Kickstarter on October 4 for $449. Those interested should act fast as the first 50 buyers can grab it for $299. The next 50 after that get a smaller discount of $399. People are encouraged to sign up to be notified when MasterSous goes up on Kickstarter.