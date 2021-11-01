Over the past 18 months, smart fitness equipment has taken at-home workouts to the next level. Companies like Mirror have paved the way for gym-quality workouts at home with virtual personal trainers, courses, and much more. Most of these workouts revolved around bodyweight exercises rather than weight-assisted exercises due to the limitations of the equipment.

That has all changed with the introduction of Mirror Weights. These smart, connected dumbbells and ankle weights track your reps in real time and offer suggestions to correct your form, as well as when to increase or decrease the weight you’re using. The weights come in increments of 1, 3, 5, 10, 20, 25, 30, and 35 pounds, while the ankle weights are available in 1- or 2-pound increments.

These weights work in conjunction with Mirror’s new Universal Health Score (UHS) categorized by heart, muscle, and recovery. This system tracks and recommends the amount of cardio, strength, and recovery work that a user needs to do to meet their goals. The weights serve as motivators to help users hit personal records in classes like HIIT and help enable the tracking of accuracy and number of punches in a boxing class.

The weights are designed with a soft-touch silicone finish that’s easier on the hands, but are still durable, with a zinc faceplate and matte chrome finish. The design of these weights stand sapart from just about anything else you may have seen before because they look more like stylish accessories than anything else. It shouldn’t come to a surprise that a stylish design is strong selling point here, given how the Mirror smart fitness display is also meticulously designed, with an aesthetic that’s hard to miss.

Theweights start out at $50 for the 1-pound option and scale in price to $200 for the 35-pound option. The Ankle weights are $80 for the 1-pound option and $95 for the 2-pound option. The weights will be available for purchase on Mirror.com and in select stores across the country. The only drawback here is that if you want to have a set of weights to cover the gamut, you’ll end up spending quite a lot to acquire what you need.

Editors' Recommendations