Modsy’s latest partnership will put a virtual designer in your home

You don’t need to be a professional to get professional-quality design help for your home. Thanks to a new partnership between Clever, a new digital channel from Architectural Digest, and Modsy, the home design company that leverages 3D renderings for a more accurate decorating experience, you’ll now be able to redecorate like no one’s business. With this new collaboration, customers will receive exclusive style tips from experts, visual representations of what their space might look like, and the option to purchase furniture directly through the full-scale digital renderings of a home.

With this new experience, folks who fancy themselves interior decorators will be able to check out and shop for Clever editor-selected furniture and decor in a 3D rendering of their room. To begin the virtual decorating process, you’ll need to head over to Modsy and take the company’s style quiz — you’ll start by identifying the room aesthetics you’re most drawn to, then get more granular and begin selecting individuals pieces that you like best. Eventually, Modsy will create a style profile for you, at which point you’ll be responsible for submitting photos and measurements of your room.

From there, you’ll receive two customized 3D renderings of what your room could look like, complete with shoppable products from retailers like CB2, Anthropologie, and Blu Dot. All featured pieces are selected by the editorial team at Clever, and styled by the folks at Modsy who promise to help you create individualized layouts. These pieces were curated by the Clever editorial team and will be styled by Modsy experts who will create unique layouts and easy to implement design solutions. This co-branded experience is the first time Modsy is offering customers the chance to see editor-selected pieces in their space, and marks a new type of collaboration for both brands.

“We launched Clever to provide a younger audience with design advice for real life,” said Architectural Digest editor-in-chief Amy Astley. “Our partnership with Modsy — both practical and inspiring — takes that credo to the next level while also revolutionizing the way consumers shop.”

Design packages start at $69 per room, which includes exclusively the two designs. Or, for $199 per room, you can buy yourself dedicated access to a Modsy style adviser, as well as personalized design tips and layout and product recommendations.

“Architectural Digest’s Clever has set a new bar for delivering home design and decor content that not only inspires but engages a new wave of very knowledgeable, design-conscious millennials,” said Modsy CEO Shanna Tellerman. “Launching an exclusive experience with Clever was a no-brainer for us and we can’t wait to design rooms with Clever’s beautiful, on-trend collection for Modsy and bring their content to life inside real spaces.”

This announcement comes just a week after Modsy unveiled a new collaboration with Crate and Barrel to power the furniture purveyor’s new Crate Design Studio 3D Room Designer. As the name suggests, this new tool allows customers to more accurately visualize how pieces of furniture, art, and decor might look in their homes.