The most luxurious Airbnb rentals on the planet

Back in the ’90s, Robin Leach displayed extravagant estates on Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous. Later, MTV had famous millionaires give on-screen tours of their Cribs. Today, you can experience the same life of luxury via Airbnb. With 4.5 million places to stay in more than 80,000 cities, Airbnb makes it easy for you to rent a room in a stranger’s home, or for you to rent a millionaire’s villa in the mountains. This means that, if you have vacation time and some extra cash — err, a lot of extra cash — you can live like a millionaire in someone else’s home for a few days.

We wanted to see just how luxurious an Airbnb listing could be, so we searched the platform to find the most lavish homes currently available for rent. Whether you’re into indoor pools, saunas, or private chefs, there’s likely an Airbnb for you.