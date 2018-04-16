The most luxurious Airbnb rentals on the planet

Back in the ’90s, Robin Leach displayed extravagant estates on Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous. Later, MTV had famous millionaires give on-screen tours of their Cribs. Today, you can experience the same life of luxury via Airbnb. With 4.5 million places to stay in more than 80,000 cities, Airbnb makes it easy for you to rent a room in a stranger’s home, or for you to rent a millionaire’s villa in the mountains. This means that, if you have vacation time and some extra cash — err, a lot of extra cash — you can live like a millionaire in someone else’s home for a few days.
We wanted to see just how luxurious an Airbnb listing could be, so we searched the platform to find the most lavish homes currently available for rent. Whether you’re into indoor pools, saunas, or private chefs, there’s likely an Airbnb for you.
This pad may lack a hot tub and home gym, but according to the listing, it’s actually located on a private island. What’s more extravagant than that? The lavish, three-bedroom abode is located on a 3.2-acre island in the heart of Bermuda and can sleep up to 10 guests. It also has modern amenities like Wi-Fi and an indoor fireplace, so you can enjoy island life without going off the grid.
If you’re looking for more of a royal experience, you can stay in Viksberg Castle. Located just outside of Stockholm, this fabulous fortress comes with a host of welcome amenities, including a sauna, gym, piano, and pool table. Plus, it has two balconies, a terrace, seven stoves, two fireplaces, nine bedrooms, and four and a half baths. The fact that it can sleep 16 guests is a plus.
This villa faces a clear lagoon and is located on a 7.4-acre stretch of green space. The luxury home contains five bedrooms, each with its own bathroom and terrace that overlooks the sea. The rental is also “all-inclusive,” meaning you’ll receive a private chef, housekeeping team, gardener, boat captain, continental breakfast, non-alcoholic beverages throughout the day, boat access, Wi-Fi, and satellite TV with your accommodation. They even clean and decorate the bedrooms with flowers every day.
Want to live in the 9-0-2-1-0 for a few days? This seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom mansion seems like it has it all, including a pool, home theater, gym, putting green, basketball court, and bar. The interior of the home is decorated beautifully — with vaulted ceilings, high-end finishes, and a spiral staircase — and has plenty of space to spare.
If you’re looking to beat the heat and head for the mountains, this behemoth of a home in Aspen might suit your fancy. Not only is it outfitted with six bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms, but it comes with beautiful mountain views, a hot tub with its own private fireplace, and a chef’s kitchen.
A real-life dream house, this 11,000-square-foot villa overlooks Malibu’s Zuma Beach. It houses two large fireplaces, a master suite with his and hers bathrooms overlooking the ocean, a chefs kitchen, a theater room, a game room, a wine cellar, a gym, a pool, and a spa. The home has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, but there’s enough room for 15 guests.
In addition to breathtaking views and high-end finishes, this mansion is an adult’s playground. It has features such as an indoor pool, an indoor sauna, a huge hot tub, an 18-seat movie theater, an outdoor BBQ, and a game room with vaulted ceilings. It has nine bedrooms and nine bathrooms, too, and it’s located near the ski lodge.
The ultimate “glamping” experience, this chalet has seven en-suite bedrooms, beautiful views of the mountains, and enough room to sleep 16 guests. The spa, however, appears to be the highlight. It features an indoor pool with waterfalls and candles, a relaxation area, a robust sound and lighting system, and a separate shower area and hammam.