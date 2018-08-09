Digital Trends
Smart Home

What is AirBnb? Here’s all you need to know about being a guest or host

Kailla Coomes
By

Instead of copying travel sites like Expedia and Travelocity, Airbnb takes a unique approach toward lodging. Part of the “sharing economy,” Airbnb offers you someone’s home as a place to stay, instead of a hotel. On Airbnb, you can find places to crash on your backpacking trip through Europe, or you can find a place to stay for a month during your internship in Los Angeles. Also, if you want to rent out extra space in your own home, you can host through Airbnb and make money for allowing a guest to stay the night.

This all sounds pretty simple, but what is Airbnb exactly? Here’s what you need to know about the popular home-sharing site before you book a stay or become a host.

Airbnb had a rough start

Airbnb founders Joe Gebbia, Brian Chesky, and Nathan Blecharczyk developed the business in 2008. Initially, Gebbia and Chesky started off using their own place as a bed and breakfast to make a few extra bucks to pay rent. With a big design conference coming to the San Francisco area and a city full of sold-out hotels at the time, they saw a potential market for the idea and developed a website called airbedandbreakfast.com. To fund their operation, the guys sold breakfast cereals during the 2008 presidential race — Obama O’s and Cap’n McCains — and the cereals earned them around $30,000.

Airbnb was not an immediate success, though. The startup experienced several ups and downs, and it went through at least three separate launches. A number of investors didn’t take the idea seriously. However, one venture capitalist, Paul Graham, did see a potential lottery ticket in Air Bed & Breakfast. Graham invited the founders to join a program called Y Combinator, which provides a startup with cash and training in exchange for a percentage of their company. In 2009, Air Bed & Breakfast became Airbnb, and that was the company’s turning point. As of May 2018, Airbnb was worth $38 billion, Forbes reports.

what is airbnb

How Airbnb works for guests

Airbnb does not own any properties. It acts as an intermediary between those who want to rent out space and those who are looking for space to rent. Creating an account on Airbnb is free, and it is relatively simple. To do so, you enter your name, email address, birthday, and a password. Airbnb also asks that you agree to treat everyone equally, regardless of race, religion, sex, or other factors. Once you agree, your account is active. You also have the option to sign up through Facebook or Google.

Rondolino Residence

Airbnb has listings all over the map, from Savannah, Georgia, to Honolulu, Hawaii, to international listings. Airbnb currently has more than 5 million listings in 81,000 cities around the world. Once you click on a listing, you can see a range of information about that listing, including the size of the space and its amenities, check-in and pricing information, a detailed description of the space, house rules, safety features, and availability. You will also see reviews from other guests and information about the hosts. For instance, the hosts of a listing in Honolulu say they “love surfing, scuba diving, kite surfing, running, and hiking the beautiful nature trails on Oahu.”

If you like the listing, you can request to book it. The site prompts you to go through a few more steps, like entering in more of your information and including a profile picture. Once you complete those steps, you can complete your request and pay for your room.  After your first booking, the process is much quicker and easier.

Before your reservation is final, however, you must wait for approval from the host, unless your listing is an “instant book” listing, as those listings don’t require host approval.

For non-instant book listings, Airbnb also recommends that guests message hosts before booking to double check availability. If you don’t hear back from the host in a timely manner, you can continue to message other hosts in the area until you find one you like. Under the host information section of each listing, you can see the host’s response rate and response time to get an idea of how quickly a host will respond to your message.

Airbnb is now offering a new ‘tier’ of homes called Airbnb Plus, an elite selection of properties that Airbnb representatives will have personally inspected and identified as top of the line. The average price for these is around $250 per night, for rentals where guests can expect a well-stocked kitchen, fast Wi-Fi, and comfortable bedding.

How Airbnb works for hosts

Airbnb has three different hosting options — you can rent out the extra space in your home, you can host for others in your neighborhood as a neighborhood co-host, or you can host experiences in your area.

To rent out extra space in your home, you must first create a free Airbnb account. Then, you click on “become a host” in the upper right-hand corner of the page. After that, you’ll need to create a listing for your space. A listing is a lot like a profile page for the space you want to host; just like a social media profile, the nicer your page looks, the more attention it will draw. It’s a good idea to make your space look as nice as possible and take flattering pictures of the space. How much should you charge? Airbnb helps you set pricing by indicating the averages for your area.

Sonos Pandora
Home Theater

Multiroom speaker pioneer Sonos has gone public — here’s what that means to you

Industry-leading multiroom speaker company Sonos recently rang a bell of its own design on the Nasdaq, signaling its launch into the public sector with its own unique voice. But what does this mean for you?
Posted By Parker Hall
uber eats ando
Smart Home

Your Uber Eats delivery fee is going up (or maybe down)

Uber Eats has done away with its flat-rate $5 delivery, choosing instead to set it according to how close you are to the restaurant. Deliveries by Uber Eats will now cost between $2 and $8 per delivery.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
samsung galaxy tab s4 review 7
Mobile

Samsung's Bixby assistant will come to the Galaxy Tab S4 next year

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 has launched. With the Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM, and the option for 256GB of storage, it's a powerful beast. But it's got more than just that up its sleeve. Here's all you need to know.
Posted By Mark Jansen
airbnb deleting reviews 16 720x720
Smart Home

Guests are accusing Airbnb of deleting negative reviews

Airbnb allows travelers to book a stranger's dwelling instead of a hotel room when they're in a new city. Now, the company is facing scrutiny as guests are accusing the company of removing negative reviews and boosting subpar hosts.
Posted By Gia Liu
portable air conditioner deals
Deals

Beat the heat this summer with an affordable air conditioner

Summer is in full swing, and now is the time time to shop for some deals on air conditioning units. We rounded up a selection of the best deals on cheap air conditioners and dehumidifiers going right now.
Posted By Lucas Coll
june oven artificial intelligence smart 03
Smart Home

Second-generation A.I.-powered June Oven cooks faster, smarter, and easier

The second-generation June Oven replaces a multitude of cooking appliances. With its arsenal of cooking modes, HD camera, and over 100 chef-programmed recipes, the A.I.-powered oven can recognize food and cook it to your preference.
Posted By Bruce Brown
techden launches the den to reduce childrens screen time
Mobile

Can’t keep your kids off their iPads? The Den is a prison for their gadgets

The Den, created by Australia-based company TechDen, provides parents with a hardware solution to manage screen time. With the companion app, parents are able to set sessions for The Den to unlock, allowing children to use their devices.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
swann google home integrati 4k system
Smart Home

Swann adds voice for Google Assistant in multi-camera security systems

With a new feature, Swann has become the first security camera provider to enable users to see live video from home security cameras on their mobile devices or televisions via Google Assistant.
Posted By Clayton Moore
Walmart Black Friday
Emerging Tech

Walmart’s new grocery robots aim to speed up your shopping experience

Walmart teamed up with a robot shuttle system company to find a way to speed up its in-store grocery pickup service. The service will launch in one Walmart superstore later this year.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
1270412 autosave v1 2 817cqybqbfl
Smart Home

These are the best juicers to make your morning a little greener

If you get bored chomping on kale salads, you probably need a juicer in your life. Whether you're in the market for a centrifugal or masticating model, here are the best juicers out there right now.
Posted By Gia Liu, Kayla Matthews
funny things to ask alexa devices
Smart Home

Amazon still hasn’t figured out how to sell more stuff via Alexa

A new report by The Information cites sources who claim only about 2 percent of the approximate 50 million Alexa-enabled devices on the $2 billion digital assistant market have been used for online shopping.
Posted By Clayton Moore
is it safe to heat up plastic in the microwave meal container
Smart Home

Don’t put plastic containers in microwave or dishwasher, new research says

The study advises people against microwaving food in plastic containers or placing plastic containers in the dishwasher, as these habits can cause the plastic material to release harmful chemicals.
Posted By Gia Liu
tiny home college 4fb3e0f1 cc05 4fe6 814e e3cc4d216a30 large16x9 ncgraphic
Smart Home

Ashland, Oregon teen builds tiny home and brings it to college

When Brayden was 13, his older sister was in the midst of applying for colleges. Observing her go through the process made the young teen realize that he needed something unique on his own college application.
Posted By Gia Liu
Amazon-owned Whole Foods
Smart Home

Amazon turns Whole Foods into a drive-through with new curbside pickup service

Amazon is launching a new Amazon Prime perk that enables Amazon Prime members to order groceries through the Prime App and pick them up at their local Whole Foods Market in as little as 30 minutes.
Posted By Clayton Moore
Next Page
1 of 2