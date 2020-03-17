Purchasing a home security system can be a stressful experience. For one, cameras and motion sensors aren’t exactly “fun” buys. Neighborhood break-ins, local vandalism, and domestic troubles are just a small handful of unpleasant circumstances that often trigger folks to start investing in the safety of their households and possessions. Now, add hacking to that list of horrors.

Earlier this year, Ring, the Amazon-owned smart security brand, came under fire when the cameras and doorbells of thousands of Ring customers were sabotaged. It’s certainly scary to think that after spending hundreds of dollars on protecting your home, that someone can just remotely infiltrate your new gear and unleash hell.

Luckily, there are a number of impressive smart security brands that take the safety and privacy of their customers very seriously. From major waves in authentication to the heaviest layers of encryption, these are our picks for the most secure security cameras on the market.

ADT Blue Indoor Camera

ADT has long been the gleaming white knight of residential and commercial security, so it’s no surprise that this $199 smart indoor camera boasts some of the finest user protection features available.

Right off the bat, all Blue cameras feature service-wide encryption. This means that communication of data between your phone’s ADT app, other ADT devices, and the ADT cloud is under heavy lock and key, making it extremely difficult for hackers to break down your hardware. Blue also employs login failure lockout and password strength enforcement, and the camera comes equipped with an SD card slot to favor local storage over the ADT cloud.

All Blue cameras are designed for easy DIY plug-and-play with no contracts, making these little gargoyles a sure bet for renters who can’t commit to a long-term address.

Wyze Pan Cam

We’ve covered this guy before, but there’s a worthy reason why we’re mentioning it again. In addition to the optionally free SD storage, the data shared between your Wyze Pan and your mobile device gets its own special treatment.

Wyze employs asymmetric encryption and consistent hashing to help make sure your user data can’t be stolen. Essentially, your Pan cam has a super-secret ID badge. It is the only ID badge that can buzz you inside of Wyze’s gates. Even if a hacker gets your badge, they won’t be able to use it.

Add all of that beautiful gatekeeping lingo with the fact that this bad boy delivers the goods in crystal-clear HD (and rocks a sleek and responsive app), and it’s clear why Wyze gets to take home another Digital Trends laurel.

Frontpoint Slimline Doorbell Camera

Hackers beware — the Frontpoint family never rests. For device-level gatekeeping, the Slimline Doorbell Camera operates on bank-grade encryption (heavy encryption that financial institutions use to protect customer data). This often falls somewhere between 128 and 258-bit AES (advanced encryption standard), which means that Frontpoint is giving your data the finest white glove treatment.

In addition to encryption, the Slimline also comes standard with an SD card slot for local storage versus the Frontpoint cloud, as well as two-way audio, which means you can converse with guests (or warn off package thieves) while they’re at the front door.

Do note that Frontpoint does require an annual subscription for even their most basic DIY packages (with prices starting around $199 per year). The system may not be the best bet for renters or other nonresidents, but for those settling into a new home or staying put at a long-term address, the peace of mind that Frontpoint offers simply can’t be beat.

Arlo Pro 3

At Arlo, the protection of your personal data is paramount. For starters, Arlo stores your recorded video in their cloud for the duration of your Arlo plan. Once you cancel, your recordings are automatically deleted from the cloud. But that’s just the start.

Arlo follows industry-leading methods and practices designed to protect your account, employing such safeguards as two-factor authentication and access approval for new devices to verify your identity. All live video feeds and recordings are heavily encrypted to ward off baddies. On top of all this, Arlo’s 24/7 response team is always looking for suspicious activity on their servers, and when they find a wrongdoer, they shut them down.

We at Trends are big fans of the look and feel of the glorious Pro 3, so it’s an even greater joy for us to know that by investing in an Arlo system, the team at Arlo invests right back into you and your data.

Abode Iota Gateway Cam

Like the Wyze Pan, the Iota starter kit by Abode deals in hard-hitting bank-level encryption, topping out at a much esteemed AES256 (one of the strongest encryption ratings a device can receive), from the app on your phone to the camera in your Iota gateway. There’s also the added comfort that your video stream and recorded content is automatically uploaded to the Iota cloud, but immediately erased if you choose to walk away from your membership.

Abode also allows you to add two-factor authentication on all of your accounts to cut down on hacker activity, meaning your system will require more than one piece of evidence to know that it’s you that is attempting to access data or make changes to your account.

Add in two-way talk, sirens, reactive motion detection, and Abode’s 24/7 video monitoring, and it becomes clear just how much peace of mind this $299 bundle of goods can afford your household.

Haicam E23 Encryption Cam

Haicam, an Australian security smart brand, offers some of the coolest security features on this list. Right off the bat, the E23 uses end-to-end encryption to protect your camera’s video streams. This means that only you have access to your live and recorded video. Not even the Haicam software engineers are allowed.

The E23 also comes with an embedded cloud-based E2EE NVR system that can turn your existing security camera into an end-to-end encrypted camera. This means that if you own some existing IP-based camera gear that you want to keep using, you can add it to your new Haicam network.

With optional SD card storage, two-way audio, motion detection, and security alerts pinged right to your phone, the $79 E23 requires no annual commitment, and Haicam monitoring and recording packages start as low as $2 a month.

