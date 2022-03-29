  1. Smart Home

App makes Breville Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro truly smart

Joni Blecher
By

Breville’s first smart oven, the Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro, works in conjunction with its Joule Oven app to deliver a true smart cooking experience. In the coming months, the app will be filled with recipes from a selection of chefs including Top Chef alums Gregory Gourdet, Claudette Zepeda, and Eric Adjepong (to name a few.) There will also be recipes adapted to work with the oven from Williams Sonoma, Serious Eats, New York Times Cooking, and America’s Test Kitchen.

Joule app is more than just recipes

A hand holds a smartphone displaying the Joule Oven app with the Joule Oven full of croissants in the background.

The app isn’t just filled with recipes and instructional videos; it actually works in conjunction with the oven to make sure the food is cooked perfectly every time. Each recipe features step-by-step instructions and the right settings. Users can also use the Autopilot mode to set it and forget. When you use this feature, the Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro will switch modes during cooking to deliver a perfectly cooked meal. You can also use the app to monitor progress, provide voice commands through Alexa and Google Voice Assistant, and find tips and tricks.

Smart oven for a smart app

Breville's first smart oven is the Joule Oven Pro Air Fryer.

The Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro is no slouch either. It sports 13 smart oven presets, including toast (fit up to nine slices), bagel, broil, roast (it can handle a 14-pound turkey), pizza (13-inch pie), proof, air fry, reheat, cookies, slow cook, keep warm, and dehydrate. You can add a favorite shortcut if you tend to cook the same thing a lot. The Element iQ System adjusts the power to cook food more evenly. If you don’t think the food is quite done, you can press the “A Bit More” button to add more cooking time. That’s a nice feature, since you often have to start over completely when using a smart oven.

The oven, which costs $500, is available now. The app is available on the Apple and Google Play app stores.

