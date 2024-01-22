 Skip to main content
Ninja’s SodaStream-style Thirsti sparkling drink maker is $30 off

Michaela Leung
The Thirsti Sparkling & Still Drink System
Best Buy

Ready to create your own personal, flavor-filled sparkling dinks? Meet Ninja’s Thirsti Sparkling & Still Drink System, perfect for creating fun drinks (also great for making sober sips during Dry January and beyond). There’s the opportunity to create thousands of drink combinations from sparkling to still. With four different functions, more than 20 flavors, two flavor strengths, three fizz levels, and four drink sizes, the possibilities are almost endless.

The best part, right now you can take advantage of this Best Buy deal and get this beverage system and take $30 off to get it for $170 (compared to the original $200 price tag). So now you’re on the way to creating your own custom concoctions.

Why you should buy the Thirsti Sparkling & Still Drink System

Grab your favorite cup and the flavor drops of your choice to dispense directly into cup (whether it’s 6, 12, 18, or 24 ounces) to enjoy. Get creative and combine flavors to concoct your own signature drink to sip on your own time or impress your guests when hosting at home.

Choose your level of bubbles from super bubbly to still, thanks to the options of sparkling levels. Pick a flavor and level of intensity to create a flavor-filled drink or keep it simple with a lower level. Bonus: Keep your water ready and on standby with the bonus reservoir and use the cold indicator to keep things chill.

Another thing that sets this system apart: It also features an easy-to-install and refill CO2 Canister that provides more efficient carbonation in comparison to other leading brands. Choose from four different functional options like Splash, Vitamins, Hydrate, and Energy, each with zero calories, zero sugar, and filled with naturally flavors.

Plus, you’ll be reducing your use of single-use plastic. When you swap your plastic bottles for the Ninja Thirsti, you can save up to 1,000 plastic bottles over the course of just a year. So you’ll be making an impact while you’re making drinks.

Create your own tasty concoctions with the Thirsti Sparkling & Still Drink System. From beverages bursting with bubbles to settled, still sips, save $30 during this Best Buy deal and get to $170 for a limited time.

