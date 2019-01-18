Digital Trends
Smart Home

Idaho mother says her child’s light-up sippy cup exploded

AJ Dellinger
By
nuby insulated light up sippy cup reportedly expodes 12867057103 3abea57838 k
Andrew Seaman/Flickr

Having a little bit of mess when feeding your child is expected, but it came in a very unexpected way for one mother in Boise, Idaho. After filling a Nuby insulated light-up cup with milk, the cup exploded. Dzevada Becirovic, the mother who was filling the cup for her child, went to the hospital for injuries caused by the incident, according to a report from local news outlet KTVB.

According to Becirovic, the explosion was caused by the lithium-ion battery installed at the base of the cup. That battery is supposed to activate lights that are inside of the cup. Instead, the battery blew up. Becirovic said she purchased the cup just a week prior to the incident. The explosion caused injuries to her hands and face and resulted in a stinging sensation in her lungs. “It was super scary. I immediately couldn’t breathe – my lungs were on fire, my throat, I couldn’t stop coughing,” she told KTVB.

The mother managed to call a friend to come over and watch her children while she went to the hospital and was treated for the injuries. Her son was sitting on the couch during the explosion. “It did a lot of damage and what that would have done in his hands, I don’t even want to imagine. I really don’t,” she said. “I’m scared to death of something like this happening again with another product or another toy or happening to somebody else.”

Luv n’ care, Ltd., the parent company of Nuby, told KTVB they are investigating the situation. They have requested Becirovic send them the cup involved in the explosion so they can figure out what happened and determine if the cup was “properly used.” Becirovic says she never placed the cup in the microwave or the dishwasher prior to the explosion. Luv n’ care claims that all cups are tested and inspected before hitting store shelves.

Exploding lithium-ion batteries has become a bit of a trend in recent years. They have been involved in explosions in Samsung smartphones, hoverboards, and most recently in the controversial electric scooters that have popped up in major cities over the last year or so.

Don't Miss

'John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum' -- Here's everything we know so far
CES 2019
Emerging Tech

CES 2019 recap: All the trends, products, and gadgets you missed

CES 2019 didn’t just give us a taste of the future, it offered a five-course meal. From 8K and Micro LED televisions to smart toilets, the show delivered with all the amazing gadgetry you could ask for. Here’s a look at all the big…
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
iRobot Roomba 890 Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi Connectivity iRobot Roomba deals
Deals

Amazon drops prices on Roomba robot vacuums by up to $150

Amazon is offering discounts on iRobot Roombas and other robot vacuums to help you get a leg-up on those chores. We've rounded up the best deals available now and put them all in one place.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
pressure cooker corned beef
Smart Home

Speed up cooking with one of the best pressure cookers on the market

Not all pressure cookers are created equally. You have to choose between stovetop cookers, multicookers, canners, and even microwave cookers. Our pressure cooking buyer's guide includes our picks for the best in each category.
Posted By Erika Rawes
best coffee makers
Smart Home

Brew it fast, hot, and flavorful with our favorite coffee makers

Whether you're looking for a simple coffee maker to get you through the morning or a high-end brewer that will impress your taste buds and your friends, you'll find some of the best coffee makers around on this list.
Posted By Gia Liu
amazon crowdsourcing alexa answers echo plus 2nd gen
Smart Home

This just in: Alexa can now deliver the news like a professional newscaster

The Amazon Alexa team has given Alexa a newscaster voice that improves the way she delivers the news and reads Wikipedia articles, making the smart assistant easier to understand.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
Ring Video Doorbell 2 review
Product Review

Ring Video Doorbell 2 is the simplest entry into a smarter doorway

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 may lack the style and sophistication of premium door-dingers, but few can match its simplicity and versatility. The device, available in both wired and wireless configurations, is easy to set up and adds instant…
Posted By Terry Walsh
beauty tech finally makes its mark perfect corp jenny 2
Health & Fitness

In search of the fountain of youth, beauty companies turn to tech

Beauty tech is a fairly new concept, but at CES 2019, companies such as Olay, L’Oreal, and Neutrogena were fully embracing it with all kinds of gadgets that promise to give you glowing skin.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
ring security camera catches man licking doorbell for hours screen shot 2019 01 16 at 12 35 am copy
Smart Home

Ring security camera catches man licking the doorbell for hours

A family in Salinas, California had their Ring camera capture something pretty unexpected: a man licking the doorbell outside of their home for more than three hours. The incident took place around 5:00 a.m.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
GHSP Concept Backsplash
Smart Home

GHSP makes a (back)splash with its touchscreen concept kitchen

One of the coolest concept kitchens from CES 2019 came from GHSP. It created a backsplash entirely made of touchscreens. That means the control panel for your kitchen is accessible no matter where you are.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
kwikset kevo contemporary review electronic deadbolts 2
Product Review

Kwikset Kevo Contemporary review

Tired of carrying around keys? Make keyless entry so easy that all you have to do is have your phone nearby to open the door. It’s a little pricey, but sleek lines and simple features make the Kwikset Kevo Contemporary a great choice for…
Posted By Terry Walsh
airbnb sued hidden camera
Smart Home

Airbnb says sorry to guest for how it dealt with undisclosed security camera

An Airbnb guest recently found a surveillance camera in his rental apartment that hadn't been properly disclosed in the listing. The firm admits its initial response to the guest's complaint was poor, but has since made amends.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Instant Pot asparagus
Smart Home

Thinking of buying an Instant Pot? Here's what you need to know

The Instant Pot is a powerful kitchen appliance that does everything from pressure cook to to slow cook to steam. Heck, you can even make yogurt in it. Here's all you need to know about the magic device.
Posted By Gia Liu
smart lock
Smart Home

The best smart locks turn your phone into a key

A good smart lock should offer a combination of security and convenience. Fortunately, these devices keep your home protected, your family safe, and your belongings secure from possible intruders.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
best sous vide machines joule
Smart Home

The best sous vide machines cook your food perfectly, every single time

Want to make four-star meals from the comforts of your own kitchen? Here are the best sous vide machines available right now, whether you prefer simple immersion circulators or something more complex.
Posted By Erika Rawes