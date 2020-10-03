Ring Video Doorbell (2020) vs. Ring Video Doorbell Pro

Owned by Amazon, Ring produces home security and smart home gadgets, including the Ring Video Doorbell (2020 Release) and Ring Video Doorbell Pro. Both offer the ability to keep an eye on your property, but what differentiates them? We find out which product is best for you in this battle — Ring Video Doorbell vs. Ring Video Doorbell Pro.

Ring Video Doorbell (2020 Release) Ring Video Doorbell Pro Design Rectangular, 4.98 inches tall, 2.4 inches wide, and 1.1-inch thick Rectangular, 4.5 inches tall, 1.85 inches wide, and 0.8 inches thick Features Live video, night vision, advanced motion detection with adjustable motion zones, two-way audio with noise cancellation, Alexa connectivity Live video, night vision, advanced motion detection with customizable motion zones, two-way audio with noise cancellation, Alexa connectivity Specs 155-degree field of view, 1080p HD video 160-degree field of view, 1080p HD video Price $100 retail $250 retail Subscription Starts at $3 per month, highest tier is $10 per month Starts at $3 per month, highest tier is $10 per month Install Requirements Runs on a rechargeable battery. Can be hardwired to an existing doorbell system or transformer for continuous charging; requires a standard doorbell system or transformer with 8-24 VAC, 40VA max, 50/60Hz. Wiring in requires a standard doorbell system or transformer with 16-24 VAC, 40VA max, 50/60Hz. DT review n/a 4 out of 5 stars

Design

Both the Video Doorbell and Video Doorbell Pro are relatively attractive units; neither looks like a conventional doorbell, but rather each offers a minimal high-tech appearance. The standard Video Doorbell is the larger of the two options, coming in at 4.98 by 2.4 by 1.1 inches, while the Video Doorbell Pro offers a slightly slimmer body style at 4.5 by 1.85 by 0.8 inches. Neither unit is unreasonably large, but you will need more space to mount these units than a traditional push-button doorbell of the past.

When it comes to colors, you’ve got options with both the Video Doorbell and Video Doorbell Pro; both come in satin nickel and Venetian bronze, while the Pro offers two additional options — pearl and black. With the Video Doorbell, you’ll need to pick your color of choice up front, but the Video Doorbell Pro can be swapped between colors at any time thanks to its interchangeable faceplate design. Of course, both doorbells feature Ring’s signature blue light-up ring surrounding the doorbell button itself.

Installation

Depending on your preferred installation method, this may be a make it or break it factor. The Video Doorbell and Video Doorbell Pro can be wired into your home’s existing doorbell system with the following specifications: a maximum 40VA circuit and a 50/60Hz doorbell transformer. The Video Doorbell requires 8-24 VAC when wired, while the more advanced Video Doorbell Pro requires 16-24 VAC.

If the process of wiring in a doorbell sounds like a nightmare, the standard Video Doorbell can be run on a rechargeable battery. The doorbell is rated with normal usage to last between six and twelve months, although you may see shorter periods depending on the amount of motion your camera detects. Once the battery in your Video Doorbell needs a recharge, the Ring companion app on your smartphone will notify you with an alert.

Features and specs

With a name such as the Video Doorbell Pro, you imagine this Ring offering would pack many more features than the standard Video Doorbell, but you would be wrong. Despite one model being awarded the Pro moniker, both of Ring’s video doorbell products offer many of the same features. The video cameras on the front of the two units are 1080p HD, with the Video Doorbell providing a 155-degree field of view, and the Pro model providing a slightly greater 160-degree view. Both units also feature a night vision mode when things get dark and advanced motion detection with customizable zones.

If you want to speak with your front door guest or scare off thieves, both the Video Doorbell and Video Doorbell Pro include two-way audio with noise cancellation. Additionally, you won’t need to worry about any nasty weather getting to your new gadgets; they both sport operating conditions of -5-degrees Fahrenheit to 120-degrees Fahrenheit and are rated as water or weather resistant.

Both the Video Doorbell and Video Doorbell Pro also work with Amazon Alexa; and your Echo devices can deliver an alert when someone rings your doorbell. With Echo devices that include a screen, you can even see your visitor without having to walk to the door.

Price and subscription model

The Ring Video Doorbell is listed with an MSRP of $100, while the Video Doorbell Pro is requesting you hand over $250. However, you may be able to find a Video Doorbell Pro on sale when shopping online.

Both the Ring Video Doorbell and Video Doorbell Pro can take advantage of the company’s Ring Protect service. Included with your camera are motion-activated notifications, real-time video, two-way talk, and Lifetime theft protection that will replace your doorbell for no cost if it is stolen. To take advantage of Lifetime theft protection, you will need to report the theft within 15 days of its occurrence.

For either $3 a month or $30 a year, you can add on Ring Protect Basic, which includes additional features like video history for 60 days, the ability to save and share videos, and a feature that captures snapshots throughout the day. You can take it to the next level with Ring Protect Plus for either $10 a month or $100 a year, and add even more perks like 24/7 professional monitoring (if you have a Ring Alarm), as well as an extended warranty for your Ring devices and a 10%-off discount on select products at Ring.com.

Overall winner — Ring Video Doorbell

We know that it’s odd to see the Pro model take the backseat when it comes to these product comparisons, but we couldn’t find enough of a difference between the Video Doorbell and Video Doorbell Pro to justify the price increase. Additionally, while both doorbell options share a lot of features, the Ring Video Doorbell can be powered via a hardwired installation or a rechargeable battery.

The Video Doorbell Pro is still a winner, so if you want to shell out the extra cash for things like interchangeable faceplates or slimmer overall design, we can’t blame you; it’s still a great purchase.

