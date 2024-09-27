 Skip to main content
This Roborock smart vacuum cleans for up to seven weeks — just $330

By
The Roborock Q5 Max+ robot vacuum on a white background.
Roborock

For those who want a hands-free helper in keeping your home’s floors clean, you should take a look at robot vacuum deals. Here’s one with a 27% discount for a premium model — the Roborock Q5 Max+ for $330 from Amazon, for savings of $120 on its original price of $450. It’s a self-emptying robot vacuum that you won’t have to deal with for up to seven weeks, so you’ll be able to focus on other chores around the house. You need to hurry with your purchase if you’re interested though, as this limited-time offer may disappear at any moment.

Why you should buy the Roborock Q5 Max+ robot vacuum

Most people who are thinking of buying robot vacuums are probably looking for Roomba deals, but we actually gave the top spot in our list of the best robot vacuums to Roborock. That speaks volumes of the quality that you’ll get with the Roborock Q5 Max+, which comes with a self-emptying dock that fits a pair of 2.5-liter dust bags. That’s enough capacity to hold all the dirt and debris that the robot vacuum picks up for up to seven weeks, so it may take that long before you need to manually dispose of the dock’s contents.

The Roborock Q5 Max+ features powerful 5,500 Pa suction to clean all floor types, including carpets and hard floors, and it’s powered by the PreciSense LiDAR navigation system that creates 3D maps of your home for accurate navigation and thorough cleaning with every session. The robot vacuum is compatible with Amazon’s Alexa, Apple’s Siri, and Google Home for voice commands and app controls, so you can adjust settings and initiate cleaning sessions effortlessly. The Roborock Q5 Max+ works for up to four hours on a full battery, then it returns to its dock that also serves as its charging station.

Once you’ve finished setting up the Roborock Q5 Max+ in your home, you’ll barely have to manage it. This makes the robot vacuum a steal at its discounted price of $330 from Amazon, following a $120 reduction on its sticker price of $450. However, since the offer will only be up for a limited time, you shouldn’t hesitate in completing your transaction to secure one. If you don’t buy the Roborock Q5 Max+ robot vacuum right now, you may miss out on getting this extremely helpful cleaning device at 27% off.

