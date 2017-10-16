Save the planet while basking in a luxurious shower with the Rua showerhead

Why it matters to you Taking long showers doesn't have to result in a guilty conscience if you have the Rua showerhead.

We get it. After a long day, you sometimes just want to luxuriate in the shower. After all, what better way to do away with the worries of the day than with some water therapy? Of course, the issue is that as great as this may be for you, it’s not so great for the planet. With water shortages plaguing every continent on Earth, we’ve often been asked to sacrifice our spa experiences for the greater good. But no longer. Meet the Rua, a water-saving showerhead that promises to help you save water without compromising on your shower experience or design.

It’s the latest design to come out of New Zealand company Methven, which is known for its various shower accessories and innovations. The company has previously debuted showerheads like the Aurajet and the Satinjet, but the Rua promises to be the most environmentally conscious of the bunch.

Rua uses less than 1.8 gallons of water per minute, which is about 0.3 gallons less than the standard showerhead found in most American homes. But despite this difference, the maker of Rua promises that you won’t feel a difference. The device’s hidden nozzles generate individual jets of water that collide against angled surfaces within the showerhead, causing the water to launch out from the channel. This, in turn, creates a fan of water that actually allows for 20 percent more spray force than a conventional shower. Rua is also claimed to provide twice the skin coverage, allowing for a full body experience, all while being kinder to the environment.

Unlike most water-saving showerheads, which distribute uneven droplets of water and mist, Rua brings an invigorating experience to your bathroom.

The chrome surround and continuous slot design conceals the showerhead’s engine, and makes for a rather distinctive design. Engineered to last for years, the Rua promises to neither become discolored or degrade over time. With its Kickstarter debut, the Rua is being made available for pre-order for the price of $169 ($90 less than its retail price), with products estimated to begin shipping in December 2017. So if you want to enjoy your shower experience without developing a guilty conscience, you might just look into the Rua showerhead.