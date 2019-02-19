Share

Samsung just introduced two finishes for household appliances, Tuscan Stainless Steel and Champagne Finish. The new design elements will be available with select products as they are introduced throughout 2019.

Declaring Tuscan 2019’s “new neutral,” the Korean appliance manufacturer will introduce the Tuscan Stainless Steel option for several kitchen appliance models starting in May. In August, the new finish will also be available for the new 2019 Family Hub Refrigerator.

Samsung’s designers combined several natural hues to create Tuscan Stainless Steel, which the company describes as a warm, gray bronze finish. More than just a color, however, Tuscan Stainless Steel has a “textile-like” appearance, the company says, is a new concept we’ll have to see in person to grasp.

Samsung hasn’t specified which 2019 kitchen appliances will be available with the Tuscan Stainless Steel finish, but most likely it will be offered for the Pro series models such as the Chef Collection 36-inch Pro Range and Hood.

Samsung range in Tuscan Stainless Steel Samsung Chef Collection 36-inch Pro Range and Hood Samsung New Family Hub Refrigertor

The new 36-inch Pro Range has two brass burners and cast iron grates. The 22k BTU Dual Brass Power Burners allow much more intense heat than standard burners. The Bluetooth-enabled matching Chef Collection hood automatically turns on and adjust the speed of the hood’s fan based on the temperature rising from the cooking surface.

The New Famly Hub Refrigerator includes an enhanced Bixby artificial intelligence to allow more conversational and interactive voice commands. In addition to adding a new Communal Screen for family members that “reflects their activities and moments,” the Personalized Family Board also enables greater control over other smart home devices.

New Samsung washing machines and dryers will be offered in “champagne finish.” Based on the evolution of the laundry room from more than just a utility area to a room worthy of design and decor considerations, champagne finish adds warmer tones and colors.

Champagne Finish will be available for Samsung’s Smart Front and Top Load Washers and Dryers. For example, the new Samsung Smart WF6300R Front Load Washer adds Wi-Fi connectivity for SmartThings smart home control. The washer’s Homecare feature suggests needed maintenance and supports remote troubleshooting.

Also offered in champagne finish, the new Samsung Smart DV6300V Front Load Dryer adds Steam Sanitize to eliminate 99.9 percent of germs and bacteria. The dryer’s Multi-Steam feature technology smooths away wrinkles.