Digital Trends
Smart Home

Say so long to silver. Samsung brings new colors to household appliances

Bruce Brown
By

Samsung just introduced two finishes for household appliances, Tuscan Stainless Steel and Champagne Finish. The new design elements will be available with select products as they are introduced throughout 2019.

Declaring Tuscan 2019’s “new neutral,” the Korean appliance manufacturer will introduce the Tuscan Stainless Steel option for several kitchen appliance models starting in May. In August, the new finish will also be available for the new 2019 Family Hub Refrigerator.

Samsung’s designers combined several natural hues to create Tuscan Stainless Steel, which the company describes as a warm, gray bronze finish. More than just a color, however, Tuscan Stainless Steel has a “textile-like” appearance, the company says, is a new concept we’ll have to see in person to grasp.

Samsung hasn’t specified which 2019 kitchen appliances will be available with the Tuscan Stainless Steel finish, but most likely it will be offered for the Pro series models such as the Chef Collection 36-inch Pro Range and Hood.

1 of 3
samsung introduces champagne and tuscan appliance finishes range in stainless steel
Samsung range in Tuscan Stainless Steel
samsung introduces champagne and tuscan appliance finishes chef collection pro range hood
Samsung Chef Collection 36-inch Pro Range and Hood
samsung introduces champagne and tuscan appliance finishes the new family hub refrigerator
Samsung New Family Hub Refrigertor

The new 36-inch Pro Range has two brass burners and cast iron grates. The 22k BTU Dual Brass Power Burners allow much more intense heat than standard burners. The Bluetooth-enabled matching Chef Collection hood automatically turns on and adjust the speed of the hood’s fan based on the temperature rising from the cooking surface.

The New Famly Hub Refrigerator includes an enhanced Bixby artificial intelligence to allow more conversational and interactive voice commands. In addition to adding a new Communal Screen for family members that “reflects their activities and moments,” the Personalized Family Board also enables greater control over other smart home devices.

samsung introduces champagne and tuscan appliance finishes front pair1 retouch

New Samsung washing machines and dryers will be offered in “champagne finish.” Based on the evolution of the laundry room from more than just a utility area to a room worthy of design and decor considerations, champagne finish adds warmer tones and colors.

Champagne Finish will be available for Samsung’s Smart Front and Top Load Washers and Dryers. For example, the new Samsung Smart WF6300R Front Load Washer adds Wi-Fi connectivity for SmartThings smart home control. The washer’s Homecare feature suggests needed maintenance and supports remote troubleshooting.

Also offered in champagne finish, the new Samsung Smart DV6300V Front Load Dryer adds Steam Sanitize to eliminate 99.9 percent of germs and bacteria. The dryer’s Multi-Steam feature technology smooths away wrinkles.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

'Bill and Ted Face the Music': Every excellent (and bogus) thing we know so far
Up Next

The best free music players for Windows PCs
awesome tech you cant buy yet ogarden feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Grow veggies indoors and shower more efficiently

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
presidents day sales washers dryers electrolux 8 cu ft front load perfect steam electric dryer in white lifestyle
Smart Home

Clean up with these Presidents’ Day sales on washers and dryers

Clean up with these Presidents' Day weekend sales on washers and dryers. We picked the top washers and dryers from six major online merchants, but there are many more choices. Altogether the six sites have 920 washers and dryers on sale.
Posted By Bruce Brown
ring spotlight cam wired offset
Product Review

Packed with features, the Ring Spotlight Cam Wired makes home security a breeze

With an integrated spotlight, crystal-clear video, and color night vision, this device makes home security a cinch. Here's why we like the Ring Spotlight Cam Wired as a great choice for outdoor home security.
Posted By Terry Walsh
facebook portal review feat
Emerging Tech

Here’s how Facebook taught its Portal A.I. to think like a Hollywood filmmaker

When Facebook introduced its Portal screen-enhanced smart speakers, it wanted to find a way to make video chat as intimate as sitting down for a conversation with a friend. Here's how it did it.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
lg tovala integraton kbis 2019 kitchentovala
News

KBIS 2019: LG adds Tovala’s meal platform to its array of smart oven add-ons

LG Electronics USA is launching new partnerships at KBIS 2019, including a new app integration into its smart ovens that will add Tovala's meal delivery and preparation platform. LG also features partnerships with SideChef, Innit, and Drop.
Posted By Clayton Moore
amazon go store needs few staff thumb
Smart Home

Amazon may be close to opening its first cashier-free store outside U.S.

Amazon could be on the verge of opening its first cashier-free store outside of the U.S. after a recent report claimed the company has secured retail space for a location in central London.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
ring wired security products color night vision wi fi enabled video doorbell
News

Ready for his close-up: Another man was caught licking a Ring video doorbell

A man in Lake Worth, Florida was caught on film licking a family's video doorbell. This makes the second incident like this in just over a month, after another doorbell licker was caught in California.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
black friday cometh and these are the deals you need to know about digital trends cyber monday 2018 feature
Deals

The best Presidents’ Day sales 2019: Amazon, Walmart, Dell, and more

Presidents' Day sales are a great chance to score electronics, clothing, home and office stuff, and other goodies at a discount. We’ve smoked out a large handful of the best of these Presidents' Day deals, from tech to bedding, to help…
Posted By Lucas Coll
perlick 30 inch fridge kbis 2019 cr24 kitchen 4
Smart Home

Perlick brings a bigger, bolder version of its high-tech fridge to KBIS 2019

Milwaukee-based manufacturer Perlick has been making refrigerators for nearly 50 years. It will be unveiling a bigger, bolder version of its popular column refrigerator at KBIS 2019.
Posted By Clayton Moore
levia lamp kickstarter total black
Smart Home

No strings attached: This levitating lamp uses science to defy gravity

Now on Kickstarter, the Levia lamp is a cool industrial-looking lamp which boasts a levitating bulb. Looking for a table light that will dazzle visitors? You've come to the right place.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
amazon roomba robot vacuums on sale 96
Deals

Walmart drops prices on Roomba Robot Vacuums for Presidents’ Day

Spring cleaning is just around the corner, and Walmart has already begun dropping prices on Roomba, Shark, and Eufy robot vacuums. For a limited time, you can save as much as $150 on a brand-new iRobot Roomba.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best presidents day vacuum deals shark ion rv750
Deals

The best Presidents’ Day vacuum deals: Roomba, Dyson, and Bissell

Amazon and Walmart are offering pretty substantial savings to help kick-start your spring cleaning. Top brands like Roomba, Dyson, and Bissell are dropping prices left and right for Presidents' Day.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
nest homekit camera indoor smart apartment header
Smart Home

After camera hacks, Nest locks customers out until they change their password

Nest is locking people out of their accounts if it believes there may have been a breach. Users will have to set up a new, secure password before they are able to regain access to their account.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
luxury home items from kbis 2016 stuff you can t afford
Smart Home

Champagne-colored fridges? Talking toilets? All the appliance trends in 2019

Ever wished you had Amazon Alexa in your bathroom or a brightly colored appliance? The Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) starts today, and here are some of the trends we expect to see at the show and beyond.
Posted By Kim Wetzel