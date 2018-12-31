Digital Trends
Smart Home

Samsung may already be working on a second Galaxy Home smart speaker

Trevor Mogg
By

Samsung unveiled its Bixby-powered Galaxy Home smart speaker in August, though it still hasn’t gotten around to furnishing us with details of a release date or price.

But that hasn’t stopped new talk of a second Galaxy Home device, one that will reportedly be more competitively priced than Samsung’s already-announced speaker.

Sources claiming to have knowledge of the product told SamMobile the device will be available in black, just like the main speaker, but, beyond that and a model number (SM-V310), could offer few other details at this stage.

A lower price tag would probably mean fewer features and a smaller build compared to the Galaxy Home, which incorporates six built-in speakers, a subwoofer, and eight microphones. If that’s the case, the speaker would likely lean more toward Bixby — Samsung’s digital assistant that’s already embedded in the tech company’s newer mobile devices — as its main selling point, with customers encouraged to opt for the high-end Galaxy Home if sound quality for music tracks and podcasts is of greater importance.

In a bid to give Bixby a boost and compete better with rival services, Samsung recently opened up its smart assistant to third-party developers so that it can be integrated into other apps and services.

Competitors

Samsung’s Galaxy Home smart speaker, when it finally hits the market, will compete with Apple’s HomePod, which comes with Siri support, as well as Amazon’s Echo speakers, powered by its Alexa digital assistant, and the Google Home with Google Assistant.

It wouldn’t be that surprising to see Samsung launch a more affordable version of the Galaxy Home, especially when you consider the various versions offered by Amazon — the diminutive Echo Dot, currently on offer for $30, was a big seller this holiday season, according to Amazon. Google, too, offers the Google Home Mini smart speaker (now on sale for $29) alongside the larger Google Home (currently priced at $89), and the even bigger and more powerful Google Home Max, which comes with a $399 price tag.

With CES 2019 just a few days away, there’s hope that Samsung could unveil the new smart speaker at the tech event in Las Vegas. Digital Trends will be covering the gathering in detail, so check back for all the news as it unfolds at the world’s biggest tech show.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Aerogel jackets, powdered crickets, and more
doomba roomba doom levels rand1
Emerging Tech

Doomba uses your Roomba data to build new ‘Doom’ maps. You’re welcome

One enterprising game developer recently decided to repurpose his Roomba vacuum's mapping data to create custom levels of the classic first-person shooter Doom. Because why the heck not?
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Blendtec Designer Series best blenders
Smart Home

Make sweet smoothies and savory spreads with the best blenders you can buy

Would you rather have a blender that allows you to make a personal breakfast or fresh smoothies for the entire family? Luckily, the best blenders can do both, and then some. Here are some of our current favorites.
Posted By Gia Liu
how to tell if someone is stealing your wi fi guy
Computing

How to tell if someone is stealing your Wi-Fi — and what you can do about it

It's important to find out immediately if anyone is stealing your bandwidth. Here's how to tell if someone is stealing your Wi-Fi using a few simple tools, along with some suggestions on improving security.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Best Washer Dryer 2017 Samsung FlexWash
Smart Home

The best washing machines make laundry day a little less of a chore

It takes a special kind of person to love doing laundry, but the right machine can help make this chore a little easier. Check out our picks for the best washing machines on the market right now.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
Philips Hue White and Color Ambience Starter Kit Review
Smart Home

Amazon isn’t alone; Philips Hue has been experiencing holiday outages

Owners of Philips Hue smart lights were hit by an untimely outage this week that kept them from being able to enjoy the new connected devices they just unwrapped during the holidays.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
fake ios amazon alexa setup app echo dot 3rd gen
Smart Home

Fake Alexa setup app for iOS taken down but could still be dangerous

A fake iOS setup app for Amazon Alexa was removed from the iTunes store, after untold numbers of users downloaded it. If you downloaded One World Software's "Setup for Amazon Alexa," the best course of action is to delete it.
Posted By Bruce Brown
awesome tech you cant buy yet kistler jacket feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Aerogel jackets, powdered crickets, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Will Nicol
Smart Home

Hungry? These are the 9 best food-delivery apps that bring deliciousness to you

Not everyone wants to venture outside their door for food. With the right app, you can get your meal delivered to your door. We've rounded up the best food delivery apps that will let you wait for dinner on your couch.
Posted By Gia Liu
best meal-planning apps
Smart Home

Smooth operator: What can you do with a blender versus a food processor?

While blenders and food processors have many similarities, they often serve two very different purposes. Depending on what your needs are, you might want one or both. Let's break down the differences.
Posted By Gia Liu
wine on patio
Smart Home

Chuck the roast and prepare to toast: How to make wine with an Instant Pot

We recently made wine in an Instant Pot. We definitely learned a few tricks during our adventures, so we created a guide on how to do it. Here's how to make wine in an Instant Pot.
Posted By Erika Rawes
what should you do with your christmas tree 45488257 l
Smart Home

Don’t kick it to the curb: 13 ways to recycle your Christmas tree

Once you've taken all the decorations off, there's not much use for an undecorated spruce or pine, right? Wrong! There are plenty of ways to recycle your Christmas tree. Here are 13 suggestions.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
abode starter kit review upright front
Product Review

Entry-level hardware disappoints, but there’s lots to like about Abode’s smart home platform

The basic, entry-level hardware disappoints, but there’s still lots to like about Abode's simple controls and smart device integrations that make security simple. Find out more in our Abode Starter Kit Review.
Posted By Terry Walsh
Electrolux EI@4ID50QS0 dishwasher both racks
Smart Home

Dishwasher smelling ripe? Here's how to to get it clean and fresh again

It's actually pretty important to clean a dishwasher from time to time. Luckily, it takes no work and doesn't have to be done very often. Here's how to clean a dishwasher in a few simple steps.
Posted By Gia Liu
iRobot Roomba deals
Deals

The best iRobot Roomba deals to make cleaning your home a breeze

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger using a robot vacuum cleaner. These nine iRobot Roomba deals not only help you keep your home tidy, but many also come with advanced features such as automatic scheduling and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen