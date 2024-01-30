 Skip to main content
Does the Samsung Galaxy S24 come with a pen?

Mark Jansen
By
A person using the S Pen stylus with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Looking for a new flagship phone? The Samsung Galaxy S24 range is now available, and it consists of a trio of models to fit your every premium phone need. Want a compact but powerful phone? Check out the Samsung Galaxy S24. Love a big screen? The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is for you. Want the bleeding edge of smartphone tech in a ludicrously large frame? The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the super-sized and super-premium phone of your dreams.

A pen or stylus isn’t a required element of any smartphone, but as anyone who’s sketched or done fine detail work on a touchscreen knows, they’re an extremely useful tool. So, you might be wondering if Samsung’s new range of smartphones includes a stylus pen or not. There’s a simple answer to that: No. But also, yes.

Confused? Don’t be; it’s actually just dependent on the model in question. Here’s our quick guide on which of the Samsung Galaxy S24 models have a stylus or pen.

Does the Galaxy S24 have a pen?

Two Samsung Galaxy S24 units standing upright next to each other.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy S24 does not have a pen or stylus, and it doesn’t have the support to use one either. This means, unlike smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, there’s nowhere to keep a stylus pen like the S Pen in the phone. But it also means there isn’t support for Samsung’s S Pen, so even if you bought one to use with your phone, it might not have all the functions that a supported phone would.

Thankfully, that’s not the end of the tale here, as you can use stylus pens with your Samsung Galaxy S24, as standard styluses will work. A number of the options on our best stylus list will work with the Samsung Galaxy S24’s screen, so you don’t have to give up sketching on your phone.

Does the Galaxy S24 Plus have a pen?

The multitasking screen on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is the big Galaxy phone, so it makes sense you’d want to use a stylus pen with it.

Unfortunately, like the Galaxy S24, there’s no support for Samsung’s S Pen here, and it doesn’t come with one as a result. Like its smaller sibling, the S24 Plus also won’t have all the functions you’d expect, even if you bought one, and there’s nowhere to keep it in the smartphone either. So even if you bought and used one, there’s no convenient slot to keep it in. On the plus side, the best stylus list is again a good port of call to grab a stylus that will work. So, at the very least, you get to take advantage of that big screen.

Does the Galaxy S24 Ultra have a pen?

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the S Pen stylus.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Okay, so we’ve hit you with some disappointments — time for something a little happier. Yes, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has a stylus pen. Buy the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and a Samsung S Pen is included in the package. Best of all, like the Galaxy Note phones of yore, the S24 Ultra also has a small slot to keep the S Pen safely tucked away. As such, you can keep a stylus pen on you without worrying about keeping it in a pocket or lost in a bag; it’s available at a press any time you need it.

The S Pen is all the stylus pen you’ll ever need with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, as it’s a pretty capable device all by itself. Not only will you be able to scribble away on your screen, but you can also use it as a camera remote, create GIFs, and more. Check out our list of the best S Pen features to find out what it can do.

Topics
Mark Jansen
Mark Jansen
Contributor
Mark Jansen is an avid follower of everything that beeps, bloops, or makes pretty lights. He has a degree in Ancient &…
