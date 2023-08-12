Does the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 work with the iPhone?

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 offers a bright and vibrant display and substantially improved battery life compared to its predecessors. And despite its slight price increase over earlier models, it still provides excellent value. While all this sounds terrific, you might wonder whether it’s compatible with Apple iPhones.

Recommended Videos

Apple Watches are clearly the most obvious smartwatch choice if you have an iPhone, but considering how good the Galaxy Watch 6 is, it’s understandable why iPhone owners may be curious about Samsung’s wearable offering. Unfortunately, the Galaxy Watch 6 does not play nicely with iPhones.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 does not work with iPhones

Although previous Samsung Galaxy Watch models did work with iPhones, that’s no longer the case with the Galaxy Watch 6. Simply put, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 does not work with the iPhone — all because of baked-in compatibility issues.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 debuted in 2020 and was the last to run Tizen — an open-source operating system developed by Samsung. In 2021, the company released the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, which both ran on Wear OS 3 — a joint development of Google and Samsung. Since then, no Galaxy Watch has been compatible with Apple’s iOS or iPhones.

It’s understandable that the newest Samsung watches are incompatible with iPhones, just as Apple Watches cannot function with Samsung phones. This issue goes beyond corporate rivalry, however. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series runs on Wear OS 4 with Samsung’s One UI Watch 5 on top. This tight integration adds new health and fitness features, support for Google Assistant and Google Maps, new widgets, and new ways to control your watch. It also adds new watch faces.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 works with most Android phones

Luckily, there are a lot of phones that do work with the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. However, you’ll need an Android-based device to unlock all the bells and whistles. The watches are designed to work seamlessly with any Android phone running Android 10 or higher. This compatibility ensures you can enjoy all the features and functions of your smartwatch without any hassle or complications. With this level of compatibility, you can be assured that your smartwatch and Android phone will work together flawlessly, giving you a smooth and streamlined experience.

Besides current-generation Samsung smartphones, the new watches will work with Google Pixel phones, many from OnePlus, and more.

Whether you prefer a smaller or larger watch face, you can find a size that works for you. The Galaxy Watch 6 is available in graphite or gold in 40 or 44mm case sizes. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic comes in black or silver in 43mm or 47mm sizes. The Galaxy Watch 6 was announced at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Tab S9 series.

If you have an Android phone, the Galaxy Watch 6 series is an excellent option due to its modern features and numerous benefits. It should bring you years of enjoyment and excitement. If you’re an iPhone user looking for a smartwatch, consider any of the best Apple Watches on the market, including the Apple Watch Series 8.

Editors' Recommendations