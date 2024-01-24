Does the Samsung Galaxy S24 have MagSafe?

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Wireless charging technology for mobile devices has become increasingly popular in recent years as it offers a convenient and cable-free approach.

With the announcement of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, many might wonder whether it supports wireless charging and MagSafe technology. Well, here’s the answer.

Recommended Videos

Does the Galaxy S24 have MagSafe?

Like the previous generation models, including the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra have wireless charging capabilities. In this case, all three models support Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, which allows you to charge your phone at 15W.

However, these models do not support MagSafe, a technology similar to Qi2. This means that you won’t be able to take advantage of the benefits of MagSafe, such as better alignment when wirelessly charging your device.

This is quite different from the iPhone 15 series, which does support MagSafe. It is designed to be magnetically connected to a wireless charger, making it much easier to ensure your phone is properly aligned and charging efficiently. The entire Galaxy S24 lineup misses out on this feature.

Google and Samsung pledged to adopt Qi2 technology, which acts similarly to MagSafe, on future devices. However, it has yet to be fully embraced. When the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro were unveiled late last year without Qi2 support, people wondered if Samsung’s S24 phone lineup would include it. However, these phones also don’t support Qi2.

How this compares to wired charging

It is important to note that wireless charging still has some limitations, particularly regarding charging speed. Despite being marketed as “Fast Wireless Charging 2.0” at 15W, this technology still cannot match the charging speed of traditional wired charging.

For instance, the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24 Plus models can be charged using a 45W adapter, giving you up to 65% charge in 30 minutes. In contrast, the regular Galaxy S24 is said to offer around 50% charge in approximately 30 minutes with a 25W adapter.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra has a 5,000mAh battery, just like its predecessor. The Galaxy S24 Plus comes with a 4,900mAh battery this time, which is 200mAh more than last year’s model. The Galaxy S24 also got a bump this year. It’s 4,000mAh battery is 100mAh more than the Galaxy S23.

How to (kind of) add MagSafe to the Samsung Galaxy S24

There is a way to achieve the MagSafe effect on your new Galaxy S24, similar to what you can do with the Pixel 8 series. You can use special cases that come with magnetic rings. Many companies offer these cases in different forms. For instance, Spigen provides a range of MagFit cases compatible with MagSafe. Other companies such as ESR, TORRAS, and more also offer similar cases. A couple of our favorite options are below:

It will be interesting to see where the Qi2 standard goes from here. We’ll probably see many more compatible products and accessories as the year progresses. Until then, if you have a Galaxy S24 and want MagSafe on it, you’ll need to add it yourself with a compatible case.

Editors' Recommendations