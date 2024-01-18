Does the Samsung Galaxy S24 have wireless charging?

At first glance, the Samsung Galaxy S24 series might look the same as the S23 lineup, but there are a lot of changes under the hood. For instance, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus feature a bigger display and battery, while the Galaxy S24 Ultra is dropping its unique 10x telephoto camera in favor of a 5x optical zoom lens. The standout feature that Samsung is trying to market is Galaxy AI, which offers stuff like Live Translate, Transcript Assist, and more.

However, using the new features will likely consume more battery, despite the efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. You’d want these phones to charge fast and, at times, wirelessly to get them juiced up for the day. It may seem like a no-brainer question to ask if the Galaxy S24 series supports wireless charging – especially considering that the predecessor lineup had the feature. But there are some specifics that you need to know.

Recommended Videos

The Galaxy S24 supports wireless charging

Like the Galaxy S23 series, all three phones in the Galaxy S24 lineup support wireless charging. This means no matter which Galaxy S24 you pick, the device can be refueled by placing it on a wireless charging pad.

As for the specifics, nothing has changed from the 2023 flagships, so you get support for “Fast Wireless Charging 2.0,” which can charge your phone at 15W. It’s not really “fast” when considering that the OnePlus 12 charges wirelessly at 50W.

The Galaxy S24 series also lacks support for Qi2 charging, meaning that it can’t be magnetically connected to a wireless charger for better alignment. Unlike recent iPhones, you’ll need to be mindful of the alignment while placing your Galaxy S24 on a wireless charging pad.

Other Galaxy S24 battery specs

We previously wrote about how the Galaxy S23 was the small phone you’ve been waiting for because it was the first 6.1-inch-display-equipped phone that lasted full days on a single charge through a week. While both Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus are getting screen size bumps (0.1-inch on both), the batteries are getting bigger too.

The Galaxy S24 now sports a 4,000mAh battery, which is 100mAh more than the S23). On the other hand, the Galaxy S24 Plus gets a 200mAh bump to a 4,900mAh battery. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 Ultra has the same 5,000mAh battery capacity as its predecessor.

At $800 and $1,000 starting prices for the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus, these devices benefit from upgrades without a price bump. But the Galaxy S24 Ultra now costs $100 more and is priced at $1,300. It will be interesting to see how these last through the years, especially now that Samsung promises seven years of security and OS upgrades.

Editors' Recommendations