Samsung Galaxy S24: 9 things I want to see in the new phone

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, two of its most exciting smartphones of the year. However, it is never too early to anticipate the company’s next lineup of smartphones. If Samsung sticks to its previous calendar schedule, we can expect to see the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra announced early in 2024. Although it is not yet known what features and design specs these new phones will include, we have some wishes.

From faster charging speeds and display refresh rates to better cameras, there’s a lot Samsung can upgrade with the S24 series. And we’re not stopping there. Samsung should also address one of the biggest issues about OLED displays that many people face, plus improve battery life on one model in particular. Here’s everything we want to see in the Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup.

Remove the blandness

Each of the Galaxy S23 series phones features a gorgeous and colorful design. Unfortunately, the look is also somewhat bland.

The Galaxy S23 series has a stunning design, but lacks the eye-catching dual-tone colors of the S21 and S22 lineups, where Samsung offered different hues around the cameras. It should bring this look back in 2024 with the S24 lineup. The company should also consider adding a more unique color or two.

Remember the Galaxy S10 series and its refractive colors and finishes? How about the varied green hues the company released over the years? Give us something refreshing, Samsung.

It’s time for meaningful camera upgrades

Smartphone camera systems improve with each new release — but not everywhere. On the Galaxy S23 Ultra, for example, Samsung made no changes to the telephoto lens despite making a few changes elsewhere across the lineup. Next time around, we’re hoping to see a more impressive camera upgrade, especially with the iPhone 15 Pro Max likely to have a new periscope zoom camera.

There are rumors that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will feature a single 3x to 10x variable folded telephoto lens instead of the separate 3x and 10x lenses on the S23 Ultra. This change could allow for new camera features or other uses of the extra space.

It would also be great to see the S24 and S24 Plus finally move beyond 3x optical zoom. Samsung has made it clear that its Ultra model is the one to get for the best camera experience, but the other two models are also long overdue for meaningful changes here.

Faster display refresh rates

Samsung’s current Android phones are known for their exceptional performance and user-friendly interface. However, their refresh rate of 120Hz is lower than some of their competitors, such as the Motorola Edge Plus, which boasts a refresh rate of 165Hz. To remain competitive, Samsung should consider increasing the refresh rate for at least one of its 2024 phones.

A higher refresh rate can offer smoother video and animation playback for high frame-rate content. By doing so, Samsung would enhance the overall user experience and strengthen its position as a leading smartphone manufacturer in the market. It’s not a necessary change, and one some people may not even notice, but it’d still be great to see Samsung keep up with the competition.

Reduce the screen flicker

As we continue to seek technological advancements in mobile devices, addressing the persistent issue of screen flickering on OLED displays is crucial. Despite improvements in refresh rates and brightness levels, this problem remains a significant concern for some users.

Motorola has addressed this issue with its reduced-flicker OLED displays on the Edge Plus, and the Honor 90 puts a large emphasis on making its display comfortable for as many users as possible. It would be wise for Samsung and other manufacturers to follow suit to provide a better and safer viewing experience.

Show the S24 some (more) battery love

Small phones often have poor battery life due to their thin design. However, companies like Asus have shown that even modest changes can significantly improve battery life, as seen with the Asus Zenfone 10’s two-day battery promise under some conditions.

The Galaxy S23 has a slightly longer battery life than the Galaxy S22, but it could still benefit from further improvements. Hopefully, the upcoming S24 model will feature a larger battery capacity than the current 3,900mAh battery, even if it means a slightly thicker design. More endurance is always a good thing, and we hope Samsung gets that message in time for the S24 family.

Improved charging speeds

Samsung has been dragging its feet about smartphone charging speeds for a long time. In a world where the OnePlus 11 has 80-watt speeds and the Motorola Edge Plus has 68W, speeds of 25W for the S23 and 45W for the S23 Ultra/S23 Plus aren’t cutting it! It’s embarrassing, especially when you consider how much these phones cost.

For the Galaxy S24 series, Samsung would be wise to offer faster charging speeds. Otherwise, we’ll keep complaining and continue to lament how far behind Samsung is in this regard.

Drop some weight

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is a remarkable device. It’s the best Android phone you can purchase today. And yet, it’s also somewhat bulky and one of the heaviest smartphones out there. If Samsung found a way to shed at least some of the weight on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung would receive few complaints.

An even slightly lighter S24 Ultra would enhance the user experience. And if the change were advertised correctly, it might convince more folks to buy what will likely become the company’s most expensive smartphone.

Hold the line on price hikes

There is not much information available about the pricing of the Samsung Galaxy S24 models. The new devices are expected to be priced similarly to the current ones. However, one leak suggests the S24 Ultra may be more expensive, which would be disappointing.

It is worth noting that the incoming iPhone 15 Pro is expected to have a higher price too, so it would not be surprising if Samsung follows suit, especially as material costs continue to rise across the board. But if Samsung can avoid this issue and keep pricing consistent, especially when Apple may not be able to, that would be quite significant.

Don’t get rid of the Galaxy S24 Plus

It is possible, maybe even likely, that Samsung will not release a Galaxy S24 Plus due to changing market conditions. However, it would benefit Samsung to maintain a mid-priced Galaxy in its lineup, if only to maintain the status quo and give consumers more choices. Will this happen? A lot will depend on Samsung’s thinking over the coming months. Most likely, no decision has been made — at least not yet.

Time will tell what Samsung has planned for its Galaxy S24 series. The rumors will likely begin rolling in soon, so we’ll have a better idea of what the new phones will look like and include in terms of features. In the meantime, we can keep guessing and hoping, so stay tuned.

