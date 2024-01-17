These are Samsung’s secret colors for the Galaxy S24

If you plan on preordering a Samsung Galaxy S24 or Galaxy S24 Ultra today, you’ll be faced with a very important decision regarding your new phone’s color.

If you get an S24 at Amazon, Best Buy, or from your carrier, you’ll find four OK styles to choose from. The S24 and S24 Plus come in Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow. Want an S24 Ultra? You get to choose from Titanium Violet, Yellow, Black, or Gray. They’re decent choices, and it’s nice to see some symmetry across all three phones.

However, as it turns out, Samsung has some secret colors you’ll only find on its website — and they’re the best ones you can get.

A refreshing green color

If you preorder any of the Galaxy S24 models directly from Samsung’s website, you’ll find three other exclusive colors you can’t get anywhere else. The first one is Jade Green/Titanium Green — depending on which S24 model you choose.

It’s a really pleasing, almost calming shade of mint green. It looks lovely, especially with the gray titanium border you get on the S24 Ultra variant.

Look at that blue!

Another exclusive color is called Sapphire Blue/Titanium Blue. It’s a pastel blue hue, and it looks similar to the Sky Blue color Samsung offered last year on the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Similar to green, it manages to be a very chill color without looking too boring. And once again, I really like how it contrasts with the S24 Ultra’s titanium frame. It’s a great look.

Oh, so orange

Last, but certainly not least, the third exclusive color for the S24 series is Sandstone Orange/Titanium Orange. This is a deep, colorful orange hue, and I can’t recall the last time I’ve seen it on a phone like this.

There were rumors we’d see something similar for the iPhone 15, but that never came to fruition.

Don’t miss out on the S24’s best colors

Hiding exclusive smartphone colors on its website isn’t anything new for Samsung, but it’s always a good reminder to have around a new Galaxy launch. The standard Galaxy S24 colors aren’t bad by any means, but the Samsung-exclusive ones are considerably more eye-catching.

You won’t pay extra for the new colors, and Samsung’s website has some of the best preorder deals you’ll find, so you might as well start your shopping there.

