Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event has predictably brought with it news of the new Samsung Galaxy S24 range. That means there are already some great phone deals for the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Samsung Galaxy S24+ when you buy direct from Samsung. Right now, if you preorder, you can enjoy extensive enhanced trade-in values for both phones, along with a free memory upgrade, up to $75 Samsung credit, and a student discount too. Even better, when you shop through our link, you can enjoy an extra $50 Samsung credit with the option to spend that on all kinds of things like a new pair of earbuds or a smartwatch. Sounds exciting, right? If you’re keen to buy the latest phone and gain some sweet benefits, take a look below at the full details we have available right now.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S24

The Samsung Galaxy range consistently features among the best Android phones and it’s pretty much a certainty that you’ll soon see the Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24+ feature here. Targeted towards an audience that wants a great phone but doesn’t need the exceptional power of the S24 Ultra, it’s a highly popular model.

This time around, the design is very similar to the S23 range but the screen is now 6.2-inches with the S24 Plus up to 6.7-inches. They both have a flat frame while the finish is a matte finish instead of glossy.

Features-wise, One UI 6.1 should delight many while there’s Galaxy AI which uses AI to improve your experience right down to superior photo editing and a cool Live Translate feature. Variable refresh rates and better peak brightness, along with improved battery life all prove pretty sweet here.

Sweeter still among all the Samsung Galaxy S24 news is those discounts which will make it easier to buy what’s sure to be one of the best Android phones.

Buy direct from Samsung and you can save big. The Samsung Galaxy S24 comes with a free memory upgrade when you preorder today, along with $25 Samsung credit and up to $550 enhanced trade-in when you trade in your old phone. Even better, use our link and you gain an extra $50 Samsung credit. There’s also 5% student discount if you’re eligible. If you’re keen to buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, you can do so while gaining $75 Samsung credit, up to $650 enhanced trade-in and the aforementioned $50 Samsung credit via our link. There’s also 7.5% student discount for those eligible.

Whichever phone tempts you in, you’re going to love how much you can save and gain by buying direct from Samsung today. Both the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus should delight you for a long time to come. Check them out in full by hitting the button below.

