Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

MagSafe is a wireless charging technology exclusive to Apple iPhones, but with a workaround, certain Android-based handsets like the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro can support it.

Apple unveiled MagSafe wireless charging with the iPhone 12 series in 2020. This feature incorporates circular magnets embedded into the back of compatible iPhones to allow various accessories and devices to be attached. While primarily used for wireless charging, MagSafe technology can also attach wallets, car mounts, and other products.

Recommended Videos

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January 2023, the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) announced a new standard for wireless charging called Qi2. Technically, this isn’t MagSafe, but a new Magnetic Power Profile that works similarly. The iPhone 15 series, including the iPhone 15 Pro, has become the first mobile device to support the new standard. Companies like Google and Samsung are also on board and promise that future mobile devices will support Qi2.

Does the Google Pixel 8 have MagSafe?

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have a lot going for them — including great cameras and excellent software. However, they don’t have official support for MagSafe or Qi2.

Support for these features is expected to be available in 2024 smartphones, [possibly including the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 series. Nonetheless, third-party accessories for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro include built-in magnetic rings so that they can act a lot like MagSafe-supported devices.

How to (kind of) add MagSafe to the Pixel 8

Thankfully, all hope for MagSafe on the Pixel 8 is not lost! You can get the MagSafe effect by using special cases with magnetic rings that are already on the market with products like the Google Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro.

These cases take many forms and come from various companies — including some of the most popular ones. If you’re looking for an inexpensive case for your Pixel 8, consider the transparent Cresee Magnetic Case. There’s the more expensive Mous case if you seek a little more protection.

There’s also a growing number of MagSafe-like cases for the Pixel 8 Pro. Once again, checking out the Mous case is worth your time. The Torras Magnetic & Stand is a less expensive option with excellent reviews. If you’re looking for a wallet case, look at the Encased Wallet Case, which includes a magnetic card holder.

It will be interesting to see where the Qi2 standard goes from here. We’ll probably see a lot more compatible products and accessories in the coming months. Until then, if you have a Pixel 8 and want MagSafe on it right now, these are your best options.

Editors' Recommendations