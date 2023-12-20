 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Does the Google Pixel 8 have MagSafe?

Bryan M. Wolfe
By
Google Pixel 8 Pro in hand.
Prakhar Khanna / Digital Trends

MagSafe is a wireless charging technology exclusive to Apple iPhones, but with a workaround, certain Android-based handsets like the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro can support it.

Apple unveiled MagSafe wireless charging with the iPhone 12 series in 2020. This feature incorporates circular magnets embedded into the back of compatible iPhones to allow various accessories and devices  to be attached. While primarily used for wireless charging, MagSafe technology can also attach wallets, car mounts, and other products.

Recommended Videos

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January 2023, the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) announced a new standard for wireless charging called Qi2. Technically, this isn’t MagSafe, but a new Magnetic Power Profile that works similarly. The iPhone 15 series, including the iPhone 15 Pro, has become the first mobile device to support the new standard. Companies like Google and Samsung are also on board and promise that future mobile devices will support Qi2.

Related

Does the Google Pixel 8 have MagSafe?

The Google Pixel 8 on a table.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have a lot going for them — including great cameras and excellent software. However, they don’t have official support for MagSafe or Qi2.

Support for these features is expected to be available in 2024 smartphones, [possibly including the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 series. Nonetheless, third-party accessories for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro include built-in magnetic rings so that they can act a lot like MagSafe-supported devices.

How to (kind of) add MagSafe to the Pixel 8

Torras case for the Google PIxel 8 Pro.
Torras

Thankfully, all hope for MagSafe on the Pixel 8 is not lost! You can get the MagSafe effect by using special cases with magnetic rings that are already on the market with products like the Google Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro.

These cases take many forms and come from various companies — including some of the most popular ones. If you’re looking for an inexpensive case for your Pixel 8, consider the transparent Cresee Magnetic Case. There’s the more expensive Mous case if you seek a little more protection.

There’s also a growing number of MagSafe-like cases for the Pixel 8 Pro. Once again, checking out the Mous case is worth your time. The Torras Magnetic & Stand is a less expensive option with excellent reviews. If you’re looking for a wallet case, look at the Encased Wallet Case, which includes a magnetic card holder.

It will be interesting to see where the Qi2 standard goes from here. We’ll probably see a lot more compatible products and accessories in the coming months. Until then, if you have a Pixel 8 and want MagSafe on it right now, these are your best options.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
Google is finally fixing an annoying issue with its Pixel phones
A person holding the Google Pixel 8, showing the back of the phone.

When Android 7.0 Nougat arrived in 2016, Google introduced a new seamless update system that allowed users to keep using their devices while the update was installed in the background. Down the road, Google made it mandatory for all smartphone makers, and it's most prevalent on Google's own Pixel smartphones. But the system was not without its fault — even on the latest Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro devices.

Now, it seems like the latest Android 14 QPR update has considerably sped things up and fixed problems plaguing the whole update pipeline. What are seamless updates, though? It involves an A/B disk partition strategy, which ensures that you can keep using your phone while an update is installed in the background.  The only time you'll notice something's up is when it reboots to switch to the updated version. After an update, rebooting your device is just as fast as a normal restart without much extra waiting.

Read more
The Google Pixel 8 just got its first update. Here’s what’s new
Holding the Google Pixel 8 Pro in front of a bush.

Google has started seeding a new software update for its Pixel phones, which also happens to be the first one for its latest Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro models The update notes don’t mention the arrival of any new features, but the update does fix crucial problems that users have been complaining about in online forums for months and apply to the Pixel 8 series as well as its predecessors.
At the top of the list is a solution for display- and graphics-related woes, including the problem of “a green flash when the display is turning off in certain conditions.” Google’s post mentions a specific scenario where the green screen issue appears, but users have been reporting it for a while.
Moreover, the “green goblin for Pixels” manifests itself in various ways. One user shared an image of the Pixel 8 Pro on Reddit with a vertical green line running across the screen. Others mention random screen flashing or a permanent tint on the panels, both partial and full-screen. The reports date back at least a couple of years and seem to affect phones as old as the Pixel 6 series. 

Previous

Read more
The best Google Pixel 8 Pro cases in 2023: 20 best ones
Google Pixel 8 Pro in white and blue.

Google's 2023 flagship, the Google Pixel 8 Pro has landed — boasting a new third-generation Tensor G3 chip that promises to deliver even more sophisticated and powerful AI features like a new Magic Editor that will let you rearrange nearly everything in your photos, plus a new Night Sight for video. It's the phone to buy this year for fans of the pure Google Android experience.

The Pixel 8 Pro has improved its durability by featuring Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on both its front screen and back glass. Moreover, the back glass is now frosted matte instead of being a glossy fingerprint magnet like its previous model. Although this upgrade gives you fewer reasons to put a case on your Pixel 8 Pro, it’s important to note that even Corning’s best glass is not entirely immune to scratches and scuffs. Therefore, getting a good case will not only help to protect your investment but also allow you to add your own personal touch. We have compiled a list of the best Pixel 8 Pro cases to safeguard your new phone right from the start.

Read more