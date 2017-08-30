Keep your home and your clothes tidy with a new washer and vacuum from Samsung

Why it matters to you Samsung promises game-changing methods for keeping everything in your house clean with its new line of washing machines and the POWERstick PRO vacuum.

Spring may be months behind us, but that doesn’t mean the time to clean has passed us by. Here to help you rediscover your motivation is Samsung, which unveiled its new QuickDrive technology for its washing machines and an all-new cordless vacuum known as the POWERstick PRO at IFA this week.

The Korean company’s new line of washers is powered by new QuickDrive technology. Intended to save you time — and money — these washers are claimed to cut laundry time in half and reduce energy usage by 20 percent. And while other washers may move your clothes up and down in the same direction throughout the entirety of a cycle, the QuickDrive washers move clothes not only up and down, but back and forth as well. For the time being, the washers will only be available in Europe.

The POWERstick PRO vacuum cleaner is heralded as an industry leader when it comes to suction power, despite its cordless status. Promising to combine powerful performance, flexible ergonomics, and easy maintenance, this is one vacuum you just might actually enjoy using.

So what’s behind this machine? Powering the vacuum is Samsung’s Digital Inverter Motor, which the company claims can spin at speeds akin to a tornado — one that tidies instead of destroys. Thanks to 150W of power, the POWERstick should be able to clean any surface you place it on — whether it’s your favorite rug or your bathroom tiles. It comes with two brushes, each on a separate drum, which aid in the cleaning process. After all, if two heads are better than one, why shouldn’t two brushes be better, too? Both brushes spin at 5000 rpm, and move in opposite directions to sweep up, trap, and remove dirt.

With a 32.4V lithium-ion removable power pack, you’ll be able to clean for quite some time with this machine, as the battery promises to last for 40 minutes on a single charge. When it’s not in use, simply recharge the battery pack, and it ought to work at the same level of power for five years. Samsung also notes that this vacuum is easy on your back, capable of reaching under even the lowest of furniture with relative ease. Its EZClean Dustbin empties with a single lever pull, and the whole dustbin structure can be easily removed and washed, as can the EZClean Brush.

So if you’re looking to do some summer cleaning, you may need to take a closer look at Samsung.