The Schlage Sense Pro only unlocks the door when you want it to

By
Updated less than 1 hour ago

When it comes to smart home technology, smart locks are some of the most convenient gadgets you can buy. They’ll automatically unlock your door as you approach, making it a lot easier to get inside when your arms are full of groceries (only one trip, right?). On the other hand, they can sometimes unlock when you don’t want them to — like when you’re looking out the window beside the door. The Schlage Sense Pro made its debut at CES 2025, and it practically reads your mind.

OK, it can’t actually read your mind, but it’s a bit mind-blowing what it can do. The Sense Pro reads your approach and responds accordingly. If you walk up to the door with purpose, it will unlock — but a slow saunter won’t trigger the lock. It reads your direction, speed, and movement to know whether to activate or not. Of course, it’s dependent on you having your mobile device on your person.

For example, if you’re on your front porch watering your plants, the lock will remain locked — it won’t open and close each time you come within range. But if you disturb a hornet’s nest while gardening and run for the door, it will be unlocked and ready for you to dive for cover.

Someone using the Schlage Home app to unlock the Schlage Arrive lock.
Schlage

The smart lock connects straight to Wi-Fi, so you don’t have to worry about a hub unit. It can store up to 250 unique access codes and works with Matter-over-Thread for wider compatibility with other smart home devices. Combine this new lock with an updated and improved Schlage Home app, and you have a powerhouse of smart tech. The app makes it easy to manage settings like the auto-lock timer, use history, and much more.

You’ll be able to see all of your connected Schlage locks at a glance and lock or unlock them with just a tap. And if that’s not enough, Schlage also introduced the Arrive Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt with raised keys on the pad. The raised texture of the keypad makes it easier to use if you’re wearing gloves, but it’s also an important step forward for those with visual impairments and other disabilities.

The updated Schlage Home app will arrive in early 2025. Both the Schlage Arrive and the Schlage Sense Pro will be available for purchase later this year, although the release window and pricing information are yet to be determined. As for installation, it’s designed to be an easy install that practically anyone can do.

