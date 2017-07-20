Coming soon to Amazon: Alexa-enabled Kenmore fridges and washing machines

Why it matters to you No more trips to a brick-and-mortar store to buy your Kenmore products. You can now buy an Alexa-enabled Sears appliance on Amazon.

If you’re a fan of Sears Kenmore appliances, you’ll soon be able to bypass sales people and customer-service lines at the big box retailer and instead buy that washing machine or dishwasher with the click of a button.

The retail store announced today a partnership with Amazon to sell Kenmore products on the marketplace website. Some of the items will be enabled with smart technology that will interface with Amazon’s Alexa home system.

“The launch of Kenmore products on Amazon.com will significantly expand the distribution and availability of the Kenmore brand in the United States,” said Edward S. Lampert, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sears Holdings, in a statement.

This means that buyers will be able to operate Kenmore appliances purchased on Amazon with existing or new Alexa devices. For example, if you own an Alexa- enabled Kenmore air conditioner, you can ask Alexa to set the temperature to 70 degrees – without even leaving the couch.

You can enable the Kenmore Smart skill in the Alexa Skill Store by linking your account and then asking Alexa to interact with your Kenmore Smart appliances.

“Voice is a natural interface for the smart home, so we’re thrilled that customers can now simply ask Alexa to interact with their Kenmore Smart appliances,” said Charlie Kindel, Director of Alexa Smart Home. “We’re excited that Kenmore has added Alexa functionality to these products and we think customers will love the convenience of cooling their home, starting their laundry, and more, using only their voice.”

Sears sells a variety of smart Kenmore products, including washers and dryers, water heater modules, and water softeners. Kenmore’s Smart 8,000 BTU Room Air Conditioner that works with Alexa is already for sale on Amazon’s website; Sears hopes to begin selling other Alexa-enabled smart products on the site soon.

The retailer will still have brick-and-mortar stores if you’re the type of person who enjoys checking out products in person. You can also expect your Amazon purchases to include Sears-backed white-glove service for delivery, installation and warranty.

“This collaboration is the first of its kind for Kenmore, broadening its accessibility to the next generation of American families outside of Sears branded retail channels,” said Tom Park, President of Kenmore, Craftsman and DieHard brands at Sears Holdings.