This Shark self-emptying robot vacuum is 50% off at Amazon

Aaron Mamiit
By
Shark ION Robot Vacuum AV751 Wi-Fi Connected

For families that need help in keeping their floors clean, you should be taking a look at robot vacuum deals. Here’s a good one — the self-emptying Shark RV1001AE robot vacuum for just $300 on Amazon, for savings of $300 on its original price of $600. You won’t always get a chance to buy a premium robot vacuum for half-price, so you’re going to want to proceed with the transaction as soon as you can before the offer expires.

Why you should buy the Shark RV1001AE robot vacuum

One of the standout features of the Shark RV1001AE robot vacuum is its self-emptying base, which can hold up to 45 days of the dirt and debris that the device will pick up as it runs through your home. Our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum says that automatic dirt disposal is one of the main things to consider because of the convenience that it provides — instead of having to empty the device after each cleaning session, you’ll only have to do so when the Shark RV1001AE’s self-emptying base is full. The base also functions as its charging dock, and the robot vacuum will return to it once its battery is depleted or when its task is done.

The Shark RV1001AE robot vacuum offers powerful suction to tackle all kinds of dirt and debris on different types of surfaces. It also has a self-cleaning brushroll that prevents hair from getting tangled, and a high-efficiency filter to capture dust, dander, and pet allergens. The Shark RV1001AE robot vacuum can map your entire home so that you can select the specific rooms that you want it to clean, which you can do through either the SharkClean app or through voice commands with smart home devices that are powered by Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant.

The self-emptying Shark RV1001AE robot vacuum is powerful and convenient, and with Amazon’s $300 discount, it’s also now more affordable. You’ll only have to pay $300, which is half its sticker price of $600, for amazing value out of this cleaning device. We’re not sure how long the offer will last, and when you’ll get another opportunity once it expires, so you’ll have to hurry with your purchase of the Shark RV1001AE robot vacuum if you want to get it at 50% off.

