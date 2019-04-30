Digital Trends
Smart Home

Survey says Siri and Google Assistant are the most used voice assistants

AJ Dellinger
By
Apple Homepod
Rich Shibley/Digital Trends

Amazon has dominated the voice assistant market when it comes to smart speakers and other devices that support its A.I. assistant Alexa. Even with Alexa’s seeming ubiquity, the voice assistant isn’t the one that people interact with the most. That’s because, despite the popularity of smart speakers, the devices are nowhere near as popular as phones. And when it comes to mobile devices, Siri and Google Assistant still reign as the most popular of the bunch.

A new study conducted by Microsoft found that Apple’s voice assistant Siri and Google Assistant remain the most used A.I. assistants worldwide, with nearly identical usage rates. For both voice assistants, 36% of people surveyed by Microsoft said they have interacted with the respective A.I.s. Alexa ranked third in the survey, with one out of four people surveyed saying they have used the voice assistant. About 19% of people said they have interacted with Microsoft’s Cortona, despite the fact that few smart speakers and phones support the A.I. Its presence in Windows 10 likely explains its popularity.

Microsoft’s research asked 5,000 consumers in the United States about their voice assistant usage. The survey, which took place in Februar, found that 72% of those asked have interacted with a voice assistant within the last six months. The findings speak to the popularity and availability of A.I. tools.

It also goes to show just how far smart speakers still have to go. While the devices are extremely popular, the availability of smartphones and the built-in voice assistants that are on the devices makes it nearly impossible to catch up in terms of accessibility. If users want to talk to Alexa or Cortana on their iOS or Android device, they have to download an app for those services. Those third-party apps also often have less functionality with devices.

Still, it’s a bit surprising to see Apple’s Siri remain so high on the list in terms of usage. Android phones are more popular globally, but the company has a strong foothold with smartphones in the U.S. It’s still lagging way behind when it comes to its smart speaker, with the HomePod accounting for just 1.6% of the global market in December. The recent price drop on the device may help to bolster sales and in turn Siri’s popularity.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Google tracks your location -- even when you deny it permission
Moshi Hexa review
Computing

Forget something? The Moshi Hexa laptop bag is so light you might think you did

The Moshi Hexa backpack is a lightweight, everyday backpack that prioritises style over masses of tiny pockets and external storage space. We took it to a trade show to see if it could handle the tougher tasks.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Mint Personal Finance
Mobile

These money-saving apps turn your smartphone into a financial adviser, for free

Personal finance apps are a dime a dozen these days, and each one has its own unique set of strengths and weaknesses. To help you figure out which one is best for you, we tested out a few of the most powerful options that you can download…
Posted By John R. Quain
mission workshop radian ipad
Deals

Need a new tablet? Here are the best iPad deals for May 2019

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for May 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll
2019 best worst time to buy new smartphone galaxy fold phones
Mobile

2019 is the very best, and the absolute worst, time to buy a new smartphone

The amount of amazing phones available to buy at the moment is bewildering, and a massive temptation, but unless you absolutely have to, don't get one just yet. Waiting may be the best buying decision you'll ever make.
Posted By Andy Boxall
garmin forerunner 235 versus 245 music
Wearables

Garmin Forerunner 245 versus 235: Do maps and music make the step up worthwhile?

Garmin just launched the Forerunner 245, an upgrade to the popular Forerunner 235. We breakdown all the changes so you can decide if Garmin's latest running watch is worth the upgrade.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
garmin forerunner 945 versus 935 hero image 3
Wearables

Garmin Forerunner 945 vs. 935: Running watch gets more power, but is it worth it?

What new features does Gamin pack into the Forerunner 945 to propel it over the Forerunner 935, previously one of the best fitness watches available? We've compiled all of them here.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
garmin forerunner 245 945 45s 20190204 hero rgb 2574 jpg
Mobile

Garmin’s five new Forerunner watches have something for every runner

From music to full-color mapping, Garmin's five new Forerunner fitness watches have something for every runner. The new lineup ranges from the basic Forerunner 45 to the feature-rich Forerunner 945.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
garmin forerunner 45 versus 35 front
Wearables

Garmin Forerunner 45 vs 35: Is the striking new style enough reason to upgrade?

Garmin overhauled its Forerunner lineup upgrading its entry-level smartwatch, the Forerunner 45. We break down what is new in the Garmin Forerunner 45 and help you decide if this running watch should be your next training partner.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
techden launches the den to reduce childrens screen time
Mobile

TechDen’s gadget lockbox gives your kids’ screen time a time-out

The Den, created by Australia-based company TechDen, provides parents with a hardware solution to manage screen time. With the companion app, parents are able to set sessions for The Den to unlock, allowing children to use their devices.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
verizons 5g network is live heres what its like to use moto storefront 1
Mobile

5G vs. 4G: How will the next generation improve on the last?

As 5G networks begin a slow rollout across the country, we take a look at how the new mobile network technology compares to the last generation. Find out precisely how 5G and 4G differ and what the likely impact will be for most people.
Posted By Simon Hill
Samsung Gear S3 Frontier review
Deals

Amazon cuts price of Samsung Gear S3 Frontier smartwatch below $200

When it comes to smartwatches, there's Samsung and Apple, and then everybody else. But with both companies focusing on their latest models, now is a great time to pick up previous generation models at great prices. Amazon has the Samsung…
Posted By Ed Oswald
vodafone roaming 40 countries europe cellphone service retail
Mobile

British telecoms company Vodafone finds backdoors in Huawei equipment

The British telecoms giant Vodafone has disclosed that it found potential backdoors in Huawei equipment used in its systems. This will fuel fears that the Chinese company isn't to be trusted, but Vodafone still backs Huawei.
Posted By Mark Jansen
facebook-redesign
Mobile

The next major Facebook redesign is here, along with a Messenger desktop app

Facebook F8 is finally here, and Facebook has taken the wraps off of a number of new products and services, including a major Facebook redesign, a Messenger desktop app, and more. Here's everything Facebook announced at Facebook F8 2019.
Posted By Christian de Looper
HMD Global MWC 2019
Mobile

HMD's Nokia 4.2, a $189 Android One phone, arrives in the U.S.

HMD's Nokia 9 PureView smartphone, which has five camera lenses on the back, may have stolen the show at Mobile World Congress 2019, but the company also announced four other phones -- all of which cost under $200.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu