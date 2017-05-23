The SleepSmart Pillow was designed with side sleepers in mind

Why it matters to you Getting a good night's sleep can be hard when your pillow won't cooperate. But now, there's a smart pillow that will always be exactly how you want it.

Whether you’re the big spoon or little spoon, your side needs some loving in your sleep. That is, the side of your head. Alas, the majority of the pillows currently on the market aren’t exactly designed with us side-sleepers in mind, leading to long nights of fluffing, re-fluffing, adjusting, and re-adjusting in vain. But soon, you’ll fluff no more. Meet the SleepSmart Pillow, an adjustable pillow meant for people who don’t sleep on their backs on on their stomachs, but rather, on one side.

The SleepSmart team tells Digital Trends that this new pillow is the first to be designed with both a comfort layer and an easily adjustable support layer, which allows you to set the pillow at just the right height for your neck. The pillow was designed after more than 1,000 interviews with side sleepers, who aired their grievances with existing pillows that don’t quite support their heads they way they ought to. And many of these grievances resonated with SleepSmart creator, Brandon Larson.

“I got fed up with sleep solutions on the market, especially the tech, so I built SleepSmart with an inventor/engineer friend of mine, who was also frustrated with pillow options on the market,” Larson told Digital Trends. “We developed a pillow that quickly and easily adjusts its height. It has both a comfort layer and an adjustable support layer so people don’t have to compromise when trying to find a pillow.”

So how does the support layer work? As Larson explains, a “bladder” located inside the pillow allows air to travel in and out depending on where you place your head. This increases or decreases the support height into the optimal position for your unique sleeping position.

But being adjustable isn’t the only thing that sets the SleepSmart apart. Rather, this smart pillow comes with a companion app that helps you monitor your sleep, or wakes you up with a vibration alarm. “We went back to basics [in designing the app],” Larson told us. “The apps tracks only what is fundamentally the most important for sleep tracking — sleep duration, consistency habits, and lifestyle context. The goal is to provide user with awareness so they can understand how life affects sleeps and vice versa.”

So if you’re in need of a good night’s sleep as a side sleeper, this may be the pillow for you. You can pre-order one now from Kickstarter for $100, with an expected shipment date of December 2017.