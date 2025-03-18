The SwitchBot Roller Shade is fantastic, but its installation is a chore

Table of Contents Table of Contents Frustrating installation Premium design, elegant appearance Not without a few quirks

The SwitchBot Roller Shade launched earlier this year, offering an affordable alternative to customized, professionally installed products. This type of smart shade can cost thousands of dollars, whereas the SwitchBot Roller Shade starts at just $200. I’ve spent the last few weeks with the product — and while the process of getting it sized and placed in my windows was an absolute headache, it’s become a welcome addition to my smart home.

If you’re seeking a reliable and affordable way to bring smart blinds into your home, the SwitchBot Roller Shades are an easy recommendation. Installation might be a chore, but once they’re up and running, you won’t want to take them down.

Frustrating installation

Let’s get the bad out of the way first. According to the Roller Shade instructions, it should only take around 45 minutes to get the Roller Shade installed. However, that proved to be far from my experience. Starting with the removal of my old blinds, it took me and a partner nearly two hours to get the Roller Shades installed. I’m no DIY expert — but having previously self-converted a campervan, I certainly have a bit of skill. I’d imagine most people interested in the shades are around the same skill level.

The main source of frustration came from the need to carefully measure and cut the fabric. Since the Roller Shades are highly adjustable and designed to fit a variety of window sizes, you’re tasked with cutting the fabric yourself. A cutting tool is included to help simplify the process — but no doubt it’s a nerve-wracking experience. Cut it too short, and you’ve botched the install. Cut it too long, and you’ll need to redo the steps.

Thankfully, after much measuring, I got it right on the first attempt.

SwitchBot also could have done a better job with the instructions. These are available in traditional paper form or online in video format. However, these two are not aligned. Some steps are out of sync, so when I would reference the video after reading the instructions, I was led to believe I had missed a step.

In reality, the video just does things in a different order than the paper instructions. This led to frustrating moments where I’d backtrack and see if there was something I missed, only to discover the video had you performing this task at a later time.

Truth be told, the installation process is pretty simple (once you know what you’re doing). But because you must be cautious about measuring, cutting, and keeping the fabric from wrinkling, there’s a lot of double-checking going on. So while it’s no doubt frustrating, it’s still relatively simple and accessible to most shoppers with intermediate DIY skills.

Premium design, elegant appearance

Once the SwitchBot Roller Shade was installed, I forgot all about the tedious setup process. Despite their low price, these feel like premium shades. Not only do they do a great job of blocking out sunlight, but the motor is remarkably quiet while operating — making them a solid choice for a bedroom. The mobile app is robust and easy to use, allowing you to quickly open or close them. There’s even an option to partially open the shades or set up schedules for their operation.

I’m a big fan of the included wired controller, as it lets me control the blinds without the need for my phone. It works perfectly with my setup, as I have the cable tucked away behind decorative curtains on the sides of my window. SwitchBot includes an adhesive cable holder to help you manage this remote, though I just let it dangle freely and rest on my nightstand. If you don’t want to see any cables, the wired controller is fully detachable (but I’d strongly recommend keeping it installed).

Because the shades are so customizable, they can be placed above or inside your window. This gives them added flexibility, ensuring they work for all sorts of windows or sliding glass doors. I have mine installed inside the window frame, and they fit so well that you’d be forgiven if you thought they were custom-made for my home. When measured properly, these look every bit as premium as you’d expect.

Not without a few quirks

While I don’t plan to take my Roller Shade down anytime soon, there are a few caveats to consider. For one, you’ll need to be extremely careful with the fabric during installation. Any pressure applied to the fabric will create an indent, which can look unsightly when up on your wall. The installation process itself is also tedious — so be patient and don’t be afraid to take breaks. It’ll likely require more than an hour to get the shade up and running.

SwitchBot sells an optional solar panel to keep the Roller Shade battery charged, but I’m not the biggest fan of this. While it sounds great on paper, it’s actually a bit of an eyesore. The panel simply sticks to your window via some adhesives, then connects to your Roller Shade via a short cable. Not only is this unsightly on an otherwise streamlined device, but it could prevent you from fully opening your window. Depending on where I place the solar panel, it’s possible that I’d only be able to open my window a few inches before stretching the cable to its limit. Instead, I plan to simply recharge the shade manually, as it’s rated to last up to eight months on a single charge.

If you’re looking for premium smart shades that won’t break the bank, the SwitchBot Roller Shade is worth a closer look. My only serious gripe is the installation process. But look beyond that, and you’ll find a highly customizable device that appears much more luxurious than its price tag would suggest. For more options, check out our list of the best smart blinds.