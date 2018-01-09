Tabs and its suite of sensors will help you keep track of loved ones

You may not want to keep a leash on your children, but you certainly want to keep Tabs on them. At CES 2018, Internet of Things solutions provider TrackNet unveiled its latest product known as Tabs. Described as an all-in-one and cost-efficient smart home-monitoring system, Tabs is controlled by a straightforward mobile app and is meant to maximize communication between family members. The full suite of Tabs devices helps parents monitor their children’s activities and stay abreast of their locations, and can even protect kids from inappropriate content on the web with Wi-Fi parental controls. So no matter how you need to keep your little ones safe, Tabs can help.

“We created Tabs with safety as a top priority and we’re excited to showcase the most robust and reliable IoT technology on the market today” Hardy Schmidbauer, CEO and co-founder of TrackNet, said in a statement. “Tabs will quickly become the primary platform for all things related to home and family safety.”

Heralded as the first consumer solution based on Lorawan technology, Tabs is said to have more widespread coverage than many of its competitors. Lorawan is a low-power wide-area network (LPWAN) specification and “targets key requirements of Internet of Things such as secure bi-directional communication, mobility, and localization services,” per the Lora Alliance. As a result, a single Tabs Hub promises to cover an entire neighborhood without dead zones, which means you can allow your children to roam free all while keeping an eye on them. Each Tabs Hub becomes part of the same Tabs Lorawan network, which means the more Tab Hubs are used in a neighborhood, the more comprehensive the coverage.

The Tabs suite includes a number of gadgets, like the Wristband Locator. Kids need only don this wearable to give their parents visibility of their locations; the locator can also be used to send predefined messages like “I’m safe,” or “Ready for pickup!” And if parents need to reach their children, they can send a vibration alert to the wristband using the mobile app. Then, there is the Object Locator, which can be attached to valuable items for constant monitoring via the Tabs app. As for the Motion Sensor, this device can detect motion around multiple entries at once thanks to its wide-angle, wall-mounted design. And with the Door and Window sensor, Tabs will help you keep an eye on just about every entrance to your home. Finally, Tabs features a Healthy Home Sensor to help you monitor air quality.

Tabs is available for pre-order on Kickstarter starting at $229.