This smart workout mirror with weights and accessories is $1,750 off

Fitness enthusiasts will love this deal at Best Buy, which sees the Tempo Studio with a 42-inch HD touchscreen display bundled with a starter and expanded accessory pack. The bundle combines for an impressive set of home workout hardware, and marked down a whopping $1,750. This would typically cost $2,750, so this $1,000 sale price really makes it worth considering. The Tempo Starter + Expanded Accessory Pack is only available at Best Buy, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

Why you should get the Tempo Starter + Expanded Accessory Pack

While the Tempo Studio smart workout mirror doesn’t quite make the list of best exercise tech, it’s one of the best smart workout mirrors available. This includes when you compare Mirror and Tempo as smart workout mirror considerations, as well as Tonal and Tempo. The Tempo Studio smart workout mirror has a 42-inch high definition touch screen that will have you building up a sweat in any space your home can provide for it. Expert coaches will be ready to guide you through every workout, and once you set your fitness goals, Tempo will offer hundred of live and on-demand classes that include strength training, mobility, HIIT, and more.

In addition to the Tempo Studio smart workout mirror, the Tempo Starter + Expanded Accessory Pack includes a lot of accessories. A 25-pound Olympic grade barbell is part of the ensemble, as are two collars, a wireless heart rate monitor and charger, and a high-density foam roller. AI-powered weight guidance is part of the smart feature set this bundle includes, and using 3D vision in combination with AI, the smart mirror is able to track and record personal metrics to help you progress safely with every workout. These include form correction, rep targeting, intensity adjustment, and progress tracking. The Tempo Studio smart workout mirror offers Apple Watch integration, and a Tempo App is available across devices.

While the Tempo Starter + Expanded Accessory Pack would regularly set you back $2,750, today it’s marked all the way down to just $1,000 at Best Buy. That’s a massive savings of $1,750, and free shipping is included with your purchase. You can even pick it up at your nearest Best Buy where availability allows.

Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer, photographer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led to an interest in the range of tech used to bring stories to life. This interest and years of hands-on experience bring him to Digital Trends to write about tech. He is based on the North Carolina coast and publishes his other work at http://wildlyon.com.

