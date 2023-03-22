If you want to set up smart bulbs in your home but Philips Hue deals are still to expensive, here’s an alternative to consider — a five-pack of the TP-Link Kasa A19 smart bulb for just $40, after a $20 discount from Best Buy on the original price of $60. We’re not sure how much time is left on the offer though, so if you’re interested, you’ll want to buy the bundle as fast as you can.

Why you should buy the TP-Link Kasa A19 smart bulb bundle

The TP-Link Kasa A19 smart bulb is easy to set up — you just have to insert them into your bulb socket and connect it directly to your home’s Wi-Fi network, with no extra equipment needed. Once that’s done, you’ll just have to follow the instructions on the Kasa Smart app, which you’ll also be using to control the smart bulb, including selecting your choice among 16 million colors and dimming its brightness to create the perfect atmosphere. Since you’ll be operating the smart bulb through the app, you’ll be able to make the changes from wherever you are, even when you’re miles away from your home.

You have the option of creating schedules for the TP-Link Kasa A19 smart bulb, such as making it switch to a certain color at a specific time or having it increase its brightness when it gets dark outside. The smart bulb is compatible with smart speakers that are powered by Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant, so you can use voice commands to change any settings. With five pieces of the TP-Link Kasa A19 smart bulb, you’ll be able to cover your whole home with the colors from these lighting devices.

Add splashes of color to your rooms with the TP-Link Kasa A19 smart bulb. You can get five of them for just $40 instead of $60 due to a $20 discount from Best Buy for the bundle, but you don’t have time to think about whether to buy the package or not. That’s because the offer may expire at any moment, so if you want TP-Link Kasa A19 smart bulbs lighting up your home, don’t hesitate with the purchase.

Editors' Recommendations