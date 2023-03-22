 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Forget Philips Hue: Get a TP-Link smart bulb bundle for $40 today

Aaron Mamiit
By
A bundle of five TP-Link Kasa A19 smart bulbs.

If you want to set up smart bulbs in your home but Philips Hue deals are still to expensive, here’s an alternative to consider — a five-pack of the TP-Link Kasa A19 smart bulb for just $40, after a $20 discount from Best Buy on the original price of $60. We’re not sure how much time is left on the offer though, so if you’re interested, you’ll want to buy the bundle as fast as you can.

Why you should buy the TP-Link Kasa A19 smart bulb bundle

The TP-Link Kasa A19 smart bulb is easy to set up — you just have to insert them into your bulb socket and connect it directly to your home’s Wi-Fi network, with no extra equipment needed. Once that’s done, you’ll just have to follow the instructions on the Kasa Smart app, which you’ll also be using to control the smart bulb, including selecting your choice among 16 million colors and dimming its brightness to create the perfect atmosphere. Since you’ll be operating the smart bulb through the app, you’ll be able to make the changes from wherever you are, even when you’re miles away from your home.

You have the option of creating schedules for the TP-Link Kasa A19 smart bulb, such as making it switch to a certain color at a specific time or having it increase its brightness when it gets dark outside. The smart bulb is compatible with smart speakers that are powered by Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant, so you can use voice commands to change any settings. With five pieces of the TP-Link Kasa A19 smart bulb, you’ll be able to cover your whole home with the colors from these lighting devices.

Related

Add splashes of color to your rooms with the TP-Link Kasa A19 smart bulb. You can get five of them for just $40 instead of $60 due to a $20 discount from Best Buy for the bundle, but you don’t have time to think about whether to buy the package or not. That’s because the offer may expire at any moment, so if you want TP-Link Kasa A19 smart bulbs lighting up your home, don’t hesitate with the purchase.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Arlo’s Ring Video Doorbell rival is $100 off in rare deal at Best Buy
A person pressing the Arlo Video Doorbell.

We keep a close eye on Ring Video Doorbell deals, but we never ignore a good deal from another home security company. Take this Arlo Video Doorbell deal, for instance. We'd call it the best video doorbell deal this week. Right now it's only $100 at Best Buy after a $100 discount. 50% a quality video doorbell is a fantastic deal.

Why you should buy the Arlo Essential Video Doorbell
The Arlo Essential Video Doorbell will let you see whoever is outside your front door through a live streaming video sent to your smartphone app or a compatible smart display, with a 180-degree diagonal viewing angle that will let you look at a person from head to toe. You can choose to install the video doorbell in a wired setup or go wireless with its built-in rechargeable battery, and once it's up and running, you can use it to speak with your visitors through its clear two-way audio system. The Arlo Essential Video Doorbell also has a built-in siren that you can set up to automatically trigger or manually through the app, night vision capabilities, and a durable design that can withstand the elements.

Read more
The best smart displays for 2023
Nest Hub Max Hands-On Review

Smart displays are the beating heart of the modern smart home. With the ability to sync with the rest of your gadgets and dish out commands, a good smart display is worth its weight in gold. They’re also great as standalone products, letting you check up on the news, catch the day’s weather forecast, or even stream your favorite TV show.

However, sifting through the mountain of gadgets available in 2023 can be difficult. If you need a bit of help navigating the waters, here’s a look at the best smart displays you can buy right now. These come from big-name companies like Google and Amazon, so there’s bound to be something that fits your home. Apple is one of the biggest companies missing from this list – although that could change next year. So, if you’re an iOS loyalist, it might be worth waiting a few more months to see what Apple is cooking up for the future.

Read more
The best smart locks for 2023
Lockly Vision Smart lock installed on door next to phone showing camera view.

If you’re looking to upgrade your home, consider starting with your front door. Smart locks have come a long way over the years, offering everything you’d expect from a traditional lock along with advanced features such as remote access, fingerprint scanners, and the option to set temporary profiles for visitors.

The number of smart locks available in 2023 is impressive – and it can be difficult to sift through all your options to find the best one for your smart home.

Read more