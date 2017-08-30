DT
DT
Home > Home > TruSense sensors help keep seniors safe at home…

TruSense sensors help keep seniors safe at home, give loved ones peace of mind

By
Keep your home safe and lawn watered with new Elgato smart home products
Samsung gets sweaty with Gear Fit2 Pro and Sport watches, IconX wireless earbuds
The first wave of Google Assistant-powered speakers appear at IFA
Asus' new ROG Chimera laptop has built-in Xbox Wireless compatibility
Asus enters Windows Mixed Reality with featherweight headset built for comfort
Acer stalks IFA with insanely powerful desktop, cutting-edge ultrawide monitor
Acers new machines at IFA 2017 use Intel eighth-generation processors
These Fossil Group watches are among the most stylish Android Wear wearables yet
Take Google Assistant with you wherever you go with the TicHome Mini
What to expect from IFA 2017, and how to watch major live-streamed announcements
Halo experiences and Steam support are coming for Windows Mixed Reality
New Dell Inspiron PCs pack 8th Gen Intel CPUs, optional UHD screen, Geforce GPU
The refreshed Dell XPS 13 laptop is a pretty and speedy way to get things done
LG's versatile ProBeam UST and MiniBeam projectors turn any room into a cinema
Samsung hypes Gear S4 reveal at IFA as it leaks Fit 2 Pro activity tracker
Why it matters to you

TruSense's suite of sensors gives seniors an alternative to assisted living, allowing them to remain in their homes, while also providing peace of mind for their family members.

Seniors can now get access to assisted living within the confines of their own homes, thanks to TruSense. Promising the first integrated smart home experience for seniors, this suite of sensors aims to keep seniors safe at home, while at the same time assuaging the worries of their loved ones. By combining wireless sensors, the Amazon Echo Dot, and GPS technology, TruSense is able to track seniors’ daily activities and health statistics, and send that data to family members and caregivers.

First and foremost, TruSense keeps tabs on its user’s daily habits, tracking time spent sleeping, in the kitchen, or leaving the house. If a pattern changes, TruSense takes note, and sends a notification to a customizable circle of contacts, as well as the user. If need be, the system is also capable of notifying TruSense’s 24/7 emergency monitoring center by way of the voice-controlled Amazon Echo Dot.

Subscribe on YouTube

Unlike many other emergency systems, which require a wearable in order to deliver an emergency response, the TruSense sensors are claimed to “operate together as a new kind of personal emergency response system.” Simply by detecting when daily activity schedules experience a significant shift, these smart sensors can send alerts to potentially prevent emergencies or identify a more serious medical issue.

“We are in a caregiving crises in this country,” said Rob Deubell, vice president of TruSense. Citing a growing aging population as well as costly and unreliable in-home care options, Deubell noted that seniors are having an increasingly difficult time finding adequate care. “TruSense’s smart home technology was designed to give the nearly 40 million seniors that live alone today an option that makes it easier to stay in their own homes longer, while providing their caregivers and loved ones with more information on their health and wellness when they cannot be there, bringing assurance and peace of mind to the entire family,” he added.

TruSense’s hardware will set a family back $199, and a monthly monitoring subscription costs an additional $49 a month, making this holistic system considerably more affordable than traditional assisted care solutions. The TruSense is now available for purchase on the company website.